The Most Iconic Movie Cars Of All Time

What makes a movie car an iconic movie car? Perhaps when it establishes a standalone identity which is separate or connected to that of the protagonist or the antagonist. When it inspires a generation, it becomes the stuff of dreams and finds a place on bedroom walls. Over the years of cinematic history, a lot of cars have managed to enter that territory but only a few of them manage to crack it in the top lists. Most movies do have cars in them but only a few of them become as important as the characters cast in them. Here’s a compilation of some iconic movie cars of all time:

1968 Ford Mustang Bullitt GT (Bullitt)

This Steve McQueen starrer has garnered the tag of a classic now. McQueen filmed some of the chase scenes himself in the Warner Bros. classic that depicts a cop chasing hitmen through the hills of San Francisco. It was sold for $3.4 million sometime back and the bidder is still anonymous. Whoever and wherever you are, we just hope that you’re taking good care of her. If you love McQueen and cars, do not miss watching LeMans. It is probably the best car movie ever made.

1971 Mustang ‘Eleanor’ (Gone in 60 seconds)

This Nicholas Cage starrer remake of the same name might have made ‘Eleanor’ famous in the current generation but there’s no denying the fact the original movie and the original Eleanor still hold a special place in our hearts. It was redesigned to look like a 1973 Mustang to go along with the movie.

Also read: A List Of Cult Automotive Movies to Get You Through This Quarantine

Batmobile / Tumbler (The Dark Knight)

Christopher Nolan. Christian Bale. Heath Ledger. What more could you ask for? But even such big names couldn’t outshine the awesomeness of the Batmobile which was showcased in the second instalment of the Batman Trilogy. It carried ‘The Caped Crusader’ in speed and style and demolished everything which came in its way. It was actually designed, built and mostly used in Britain, thanks to the 20-strong team who worked on the project.

Aston Martin DB5 (James Bond)

James Bond and cars go hand in hand. This iconic Hollywood character might have been played by different actors over the years but this 1963 luxury grand tourer is amongst the constants. It first made an appearance in the 1964 film Goldenfinger and then followed frequent appearances in James Bond movies. It gained such a cult status that they even included it in the James Bond video games. It plays a part in the upcoming Bond movie too!

1970 Dodge Charger (Fast and Furious franchise)

The Fast and Furious Dodge Charger is an iconic part of a franchise representing the epitome of high-octane action films. It became ‘The ride’ for Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Torreto and first shows up in the scene where Dom and his family are introduced. It has made frequent appearances in the franchise over the years. It became so iconic that Lego even built a technic model of the same.

1969 Ford Mustang (John Wick)

There are umpteen reasons to admire John Wick. This master assassin loved dogs and his sleek black ride which is a Ford Mustang Mach 1. Keanu Reeve’s titular character drove into battlefields driving in his classic Mustang. There’s no cooler character in recent movie history than Keanu Reeves’s John Wick and there’s no denying that while John Wick became a modern legend, a modern myth, so did his ride. The Mustang in the movie was sure worth fighting for.

Chevrolet Camaro (Transformers)

The Chevrolet Camaro is considered to be one of the most iconic American muscle cars. What accentuated its popularity even further was when it starred in the first of Michael Bay’s Transformers movies as the vehicle mode of the Autobot Bumblebee. It gained so much popularity that it led to Chevrolet introducing its own Bumblebee Edition cars.

Subaru Impreza WRX STI (Baby Driver)

Edgar Wright’s film starring Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Ansel Elgort is packed with gun, action and automobiles, in short: the perfect film for men. But the actual star of the film is Ansel Elgort’s legendary Subaru Impreza WRX STI which he uses to flee his heists. Ansel Elgort later revealed that Sony allowed him to keep one of the Subaru Impreza vehicles used to film the stunts.

Toyota Supra (Fast and Furious)

Apart from Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger, few cars in the “F&F” series have the magnetic personality of Brian O’Conner’s Mk IV Toyota Supra. The Toyota Supra is known for its customization possibilities and its ability to withstand a lot of horsepower. Even for the movie, it was tuned so that it could even smoke a Ferrari in a drag race!

Mini Cooper (The Italian Job)

It was released in 1969 and featured a trio of seemingly unlikely stars. Three Mini Cooper S getaway cars used to steal 4 million dollars in gold. As a result of the film, the Mini’s iconic status was elevated to an even higher pedestal and till date, it probably is the most desirable hatchback on sale in the world.

1963 Volkswagen Beetle (Herbie: The Love Bug)

This cute little Volkswagen Beetle named Herbie is a fictional sentient car that is featured in several Walt Disney motion pictures starting with the 1968 feature film The Love Bug. It has a mind of his own and is capable of driving itself, and is often a serious contender in auto racing competitions.