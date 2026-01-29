Apollo Tyres Unveils New Truck & Bus Tyres Promising Lower Costs and Longer Life for Fleet Owners

Apollo Tyres has launched a new range of truck and bus bias tyres at a time when fleet operators are under constant pressure to control costs and keep vehicles running without interruption. For people who make their living out on the road, tyres are more than a replacement part. They directly impact fuel bills, downtime and overall earnings. This is exactly where Apollo is placing its focus with this launch.
The new truck bus bias tyre range has been developed to deliver strong performance while also helping reduce the total cost of operations. It is the outcome of close work between the global research teams and the manufacturing plants of Apollo Tyres. Extensive testing has gone into ensuring that these tyres can meet the tough operating conditions whilst providing longer life and consistent reliability.
Apollo has introduced three new tyres in the popular 10.00 20 size which is highly popular for truck and bus applications in India.
Important additions to the range are
XT 1x drive pattern tyre
This tyre is designed for owners who want to achieve better returns. It has a strong lug design that is resistant to cuts and chips. The tread mass is evenly distributed to ensure long tyre life, while the carcass structure is constructed to ensure long term durability.
XT 2x drive pattern tyre
This option is focused on strength and load carrying ability. It comes with extra deep tread, high mileage compound and reinforced casing. Optimised shoulder lugs help improve the durability under heavy use.
XR 1x steer pattern tyre
Built for longer life as well as stable handling, this tyre uses a modular tread design to reduce uneven wear. Deeper shoulder windows help with heat control, and the protected ribs enhance durability.
Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Commercial (India, SAARC and Southeast Asia), Apollo Tyres Ltd, said the new range is a reflection of the company’s attempt to bring better value in the form of good design and application focused development.
With the XT drive tyres and XR steer tyre working together, Apollo is providing fleet operators with a balanced and reliable solution. This launch further strengthens the focus of Apollo Tyres on practical innovation and long term reliability for commercial mobility.