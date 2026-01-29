Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Review: Space, Style and Premium Feel That Could Worry Luxury SUVs

When a new Volkswagen SUV arrives, the expectations are always high. The brand has built a reputation for clean design, solid build and a certain sense of maturity. The Tayron R-Line has that same feeling, but with a sporty edge that makes it feel more special than a regular family SUV.
At first sight, the Tayron R-Line is sharp and confident. The front gets a wide grille with an illuminated light bar and a large VW logo that immediately attracts attention. The IQ LED headlamps sit neatly on either side and give the SUV a modern look without going over the top. The bumper design, satin silver accents and R-Line detailing add a subtle performance flavour.
From the side, the Tayron keeps things clean. The lines are smooth and well balanced, and the 19-inch alloy wheels fill the arches nicely. The R-Line badge reminds you that this is the sportier version. Roof rails in a silver finish and a large panoramic sunroof contribute to the premium feel. At the back the connected LED tail lamps and the glowing Volkswagen badge look especially good at night. The 4 motion badge confirms that this SUV also comes with Volkswagen’s AWD system.
Get in and the Tayron R-Line cabin feels rich and well put together. The cabin uses soft touch materials, leatherette and Alcantara-like textures throughout the dashboard and door pads.Ambient lighting runs through the cabin and offers plenty of colour choices. The seats are powered ErgoActive units with massage, lumbar support and a welcome function, making daily driving comfortable.
The layout is modern and driver oriented.
Key interior highlights include
- 15-inch touchscreen angled towards the driver
- 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- Wireless charging & multiple Type C ports
- Heated steering wheel
- Massage function for front seats
- 30 colour ambient lighting
Space is one of the Tayron’s strong points. The second row offers good knee room, headroom and comfort, along with sunshades and rear AC controls. The third row is best suited for children,but when used as a five seater, the Tayron feels very spacious.
Boot space is impressive and very flexible.
- All three rows up: around 330 litres of boot space
- Third row folded: capacity increases to about 850 litres
- Second and third rows folded: space expands to nearly 1,950 litres
Under the hood, the Tayron R-Line uses a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine with a 7 speed DSG gearbox. The engine makes 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and an all-wheel-drive setup. Volkswagen says the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 224 km/h.
On the safety front, it is a Volkswagen, so expectations are met. The Tayron comes with ADAS, multiple airbags, 360 degree camera, electronic aids, strong structural integrity and much more.
The Tayron R-Line feels like a well thought out package. It is focused on comfort, design, space and everyday usability, while still providing performance and premium appeal. For buyers who are looking for a refined seven seater SUV with a sporty edge, this one definitely deserves attention.