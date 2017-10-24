Another Honda Neo Sports Cafe Video Teaser Dropped Ahead Of 2017 EICMA Debut

Honda has dropped another teaser of a retro-styled motorcycle that will be unveiled at the 2017 EICMA Motor Show although this time, we get a proper glimpse of the upcoming product.

The video reveals that the upcoming Honda Neo Sports Cafe will use a inline four-cylinder engine which confirms that the motorcycle will NOT receive the V-twin supercharged motor which was recently seen in leaked patents. We may see the new 2017 Honda CBR1000RR sourced litre-class, inline-four engine that’s tuned for 189 hp of power.

Check out the second teaser video of Honda Neo Sports Cafe:

The new teaser video reveals design elements such as the chiseled fuel tank, the spherical LED headlight, LED blinkers, a semi-digital instrument console and a naked roadster style flat handlebar along with retro styling cues, a step-up seat, a rear tyre hugger mounted numberplate and a single-sided swingarm.

As aforementioned, the new Honda Neo Sports Cafe will mark its global debut at the 2017 EICMA show on November 6 and we’ll keep you posted about all the latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, check out some more screen grabs from the teaser video below. Do share your views about the upcoming motorcycle through the comments.