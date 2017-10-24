VIDEO: Hennessey Venom F5 Teased, Touted To Become The Fastest Production Car Ever

Texas based Hennessey Performance has dropped its first set of teasers for the upcoming Venom F5 hyper-car. The Venom F5, unlike the first generation model, will be underpinned by an all new platform built in-house by Hennessey Special Vehicles.

The first teaser image reveals the posterior of the Hennessey Venom F5 standing besides a road sign that displays a speed limit of 300 mph (482 kmph). This teaser hints that the company is likely to breach the top speed record with the hyper-car for it to become the fastest production car ever.

For those of you who think the Bugatti Chiron will claim that title soon, let us tell you that the Molsheim based marquee has revealed that the Veyron successor will not be able to cross the 300 mph mark. Bugatti has said that currently there are no street legal tyres capable of withstanding such speeds while being able to survive the regular roads. Although unconfirmed, it is likely that Hennessey will look to use tyres that can bear such high speeds. These tyres though, might not be capable of being used on a regular basis.

In the second teaser image, Hennessey has partly revealed the interiors of the Venom F5, which shows the extensive use of carbon fibre in order to shed some weight. Another highlight of the interior would be the circular air vents that have been arranged in a triangular design and resemble the set of three exhaust pipes seen at the rear of the hyper car. The interior also features a sleek touchscreen display and paddle shifters. The Hennessey Venom F5, which will produce around 1400 hp, is set to be unveiled on November 1 at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for updates.