Andrea Dovizioso To Attend Shell Ducati Riders’ Day In India On September 29th

After enthralling MotoGP fans with his daredevil pass on Marquez at the last corner of the last lap at the Austrian GP, Andrea Dovizioso will be in India on the 29th of September, 2019. He will be attending the Shell Ducati Riders’ Day at the Buddh International circuit. The event comes as the latest endeavour by Shell and Ducati to establish a stronger connection with their customers in India and deliver on their brand promise.

The event will also see Ducati create riding experiences by inviting 60 trained Ducati Professionals. This will be topped up by an appearance of official MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso. Shell Advance has facilitated the appearance of the top-class MotoGP rider in India. On this day, Ducati DRE Certified trainers would provide exclusive training to all participants for the Ducati Road Academy at the event. This will focus on improving the skills of riders on road thereby ensuring safe riding. This will be followed by the Ducati Open Track Day, which will provide an opportunity for all Ducati superbike owners to ride on the track, further enhancing their skills.

The Open Track Day is open for all Ducati motorcycles excluding the Scrambler range while the Road Academy would accommodate all Ducati owners. The participants can avail their passes at an introductory price of INR 11,000 for riding on the track and INR 7,000 for the road academy. Limited to 40 slots, each slot for the Track Riding would include 5 sessions of 15 to 20 minutes each. On the other hand, the Road academy is limited to 25 slots and would include the full training.

Also Read: Two Units Of The INR 52 Lakh, Limited Edition Ducati Panigale V4 R Delivered In Delhi

Recently, Shell Advance Lubricants India launched its limited-edition promo pack series with attractive packaging and unlimited surprise prizes for its consumers. As part of this, 10 lucky consumers will get the chance to go to MotoGP Malaysia! This contest series will culminate at the Shell Ducati Riders’ Day where over 25 lucky Shell Advance consumers will get a chance to be a part of this event. For more information, customers can contact their nearest Ducati dealership or customer care number: 1800-103-0821.

Talking about the event, Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell Lubricants, India said, “We are excited to lead with such consumer promos where consumers can experience the real thrill of Motor Sports. Once again Shell Advance has lived up to its Brand Promise of constantly curating new experiences for customers and is going to bring Andrea Dovizioso to India for the first time. Having Ducati as our partners reinforces our technical capabilities to cater to high-end performance bikes and our successful track record on MotoGP tracks. We hope to see the riding fraternity join us for the Shell Ducati Riders’ Day and make it a grand success.”

Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India added, “After the resounding success of all our experiential activities, we are proud to announce our first-ever Shell Ducati Riders’ Day exclusively for all Ducatisti. This experience would help riders improve their riding skills under the guidance of certified instructors and enhance the joy of riding on-road as well on track. With Dovizioso joining us, we are sure that this edition is going to be a unique and electrifying one.”