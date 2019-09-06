2020 Honda Activa 125 BS6 To be Launched On September 11th, 2019

Honda Two-wheelers will launch their first BS6-compliant product – The 2020 Honda Activa 125, on the 11th of September 2019. The scooter will be launched in the presence of President, CEO, and MD of Honda 2Wheelers India, Mr Minoru Kato and Mr Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. The scooter is being launched months ahead of the April 1st deadline for all new automobiles in India to meet the new, stricter emission norms.

In order to comply with the strict emission norms, Honda has put in quite a lot of work in the engine department. Overall, 26 new patent applications have been filed with the new model. The model continues to use the same engine as the regular Activa 125 but comes fitted with an advanced fuel injection system. With this more efficient method of fueling the engine, expect the 2020 Activa 125 to deliver better fuel economy and emit fewer harmful gases. However, the additional treatment of exhaust gases does result in a marginal drop in power. If Honda has managed to find a way around that, the Activa 125’s BS6 motor could still make 8.52 bhp and 10.54 Nm like its predecessor.

Besides the changes in the engine department, Honda will also offer a noiseless starter motor, which will enable the scooter to feature a start-stop system. This system will kill the engine if it idles for more than three seconds, for example, at a traffic signal, saving the environment as well as some additional fuel. However, this system is switchable and the rider can choose when to and when not to use it. There also is a side stand alert system, which not only alerts the rider but would also stop the scooter from starting up if the side stand is not taken up. The instrument console too is brand new, providing information like real-time data, distance to empty and more.

To be offered in a total of six colours – Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metalic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Majestic Brown Metallic, expect the BS6 Honda Activa 125 to ask for 10% more than what it does now. We expect the hike to be in the range of INR 6,000 – 7,000 from the current price. The new Activa 125 also gets a big and spacious front glove box, a full metal body, a pass switch to overtake safely, CBS (Combi-Braking System), an external fuel filler cap and LED illumination.