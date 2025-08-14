Ampere Nexus Makes History: First electric scooter to Conquer Shipki La Pass at 13,200 ft

Overview
- A Ride into History: First electric scooter to scale Shipki La Pass, just 200 meters from the LOC.
- 425 km in 3 Days: Battled steep ascents, hairpin turns, and unpredictable mountain weather.
- A Patriotic Finish: Celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with Indian Army jawans at the border.
- Myth Busted: Proved electric scooters can conquer the mountains, not just city streets.
Introduction
Some rides change the way we think about machines. This one changed the way we think about electric mobility itself.
In August 2025, the Ampere Nexus — a scooter that looks at home in city traffic — set out to prove it could do much more. Destination? Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, sitting 13,200 feet above sea level, right near the Line of Control. The goal wasn’t just to reach; it was to make history.
And history it made. Over three grueling days, the Nexus climbed, twisted, and powered its way through roads that tested every bit of its engineering — and every ounce of its riders’ grit.
The Road Less Travelled
The journey began in Chandigarh on August 9, 2025. Two Ampere Nexus scooters rolled out, heading through Shimla, Reckong Peo, Pooh, and into the rugged beauty of Kinnaur Valley.
The terrain was no friend — steep climbs, sharp hairpin bends, and thin air that could sap both man and machine. Yet, over 425 kilometres, the Nexus proved it was built for more than just smooth tarmac. It hummed quietly but climbed relentlessly, proving its worth on every turn of the mountain road.
A Scooter That Overdelivers
Since its debut in 2024, the Ampere Nexus has stood for one thing: Engineered to Outperform, Outlast, and Outshine.
On this Himalayan run, that motto wasn’t just marketing — it was reality. The battery kept delivering consistent performance despite the altitude. The chassis absorbed the punishment of rocky patches, while the suspension kept the ride controlled and comfortable. This wasn’t about just “making it” — it was about owning the route.
A Flag in the Clouds
On August 12, the riders rolled into Shipki La, greeted by the sight of Indian Army jawans. At just 200 meters from the LOC, with snow peaks all around, they unfurled the tricolour in honour of India’s 79th Independence Day.
It wasn’t just a photo-op. It was a meeting point of technology and patriotism — where a homegrown EV stood tall at the nation’s edge.
A Record for the Ages
The India Book of Records officially stamped this moment in history: First Electric 2-Wheeler to Reach Shipki La Pass.
This milestone joins the Nexus’s earlier achievement — its 2024 Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari run — as proof that electric mobility in India is ready for more than just the daily commute.
Greaves Electric Mobility’s MD, Vikas Singh, summed it up perfectly:
“From conquering Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari to scaling one of India’s highest passes, the Ampere Nexus shows that India’s EV technology can go the distance — from our cities to our borders.”
The Journey in Numbers – Table
|What Happened
|Details
|Why It Matters
|Where It Began
|Chandigarh, August 9, 2025
|The starting line of a ride into the record books.
|Total Distance
|425+ km in 3 days
|Shows the real-world endurance of an electric scooter.
|Highest Altitude
|Shipki La Pass – 13,200 ft
|Proves EVs can perform in extreme conditions.
|Route
|Shimla → Reckong Peo → Pooh → Shipki La
|A test of adaptability — from smooth roads to rocky climbs.
|Defining Moment
|Flag hoisting with the Indian Army
|A symbol of clean tech meeting national pride.
Conclusion
The Ampere Nexus’s climb to Shipki La wasn’t just a technical feat — it was an emotional one. It shattered the notion that electric scooters are city-bound and fragile. Instead, it showed they can tackle some of the harshest terrain in the country with grace and grit.
Standing at 13,200 feet, with the tricolour waving against a Himalayan sky, the Nexus didn’t just arrive — it arrived in history. And perhaps more importantly, it carved a trail for the future, where clean mobility is not limited by where we live, but empowered by where we dare to go.