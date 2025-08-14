Youdha EPOD: The Electric Passenger Three-Wheeler That’s Ready for Every Road in India

4-Point Overview:
- Class-Leading Range: Runs up to 227 km on a single charge, the best in its category.
- Tough for Any Terrain: Handles hills, potholes, and even water-logged roads with ease.
- Safe & Comfortable: Strong chassis, smooth suspension, and a roomy cabin for long hours.
- Value for Money: Priced right with low running costs and simple financing options.
Introduction:
Electric mobility in India is no longer a futuristic dream — it’s here, it’s real, and it’s growing fast. Leading this change in the passenger three-wheeler space is Youdha, a fresh EV brand from Lohia. Their first product, the Youdha EPOD, is designed to be much more than just another battery-powered ride.
This is a vehicle built for Indian roads, weather, and work-life realities. From its record-breaking range to its rugged construction and driver-focused comfort, the EPOD feels like it’s been engineered with real-world challenges in mind. Whether you’re a fleet operator looking to boost business or a first-time buyer entering the passenger transport trade, this three-wheeler aims to deliver on all fronts.
Performance That Keeps You Moving
At the heart of the EPOD is a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that powers it for up to 227 km on a single charge — currently the longest range in its segment. It can cruise at a safe and steady 45 kmph, striking the right balance between speed and passenger comfort. When it’s time to recharge, you’ll be back on the road in 4–5 hours with a regular charger.
Built to Handle India’s Roads & Weather
From steep slopes to sudden downpours, the EPOD is built to keep going:
- 18% gradeability lets it climb flyovers and hilly stretches without strain.
- 300 mm water wading capacity keeps it moving through flooded roads during monsoon season.
- 160 mm ground clearance protects the underbody on broken and uneven surfaces.
Safety & Stability You Can Trust
The EPOD rides on a 2,035 mm wheelbase, giving it excellent road stability. Its reinforced steel chassis not only boosts safety but also adds to the vehicle’s long-term durability. Up front, heavy-duty telescopic forks soak up bumps, while leaf springs at the rear keep passengers comfortable. Add in a reliable mechanical braking system and a low centre of gravity, and you have a three-wheeler that inspires driver confidence.
Comfort for Long Hours on the Road
Driving for hours every day can be tiring — which is why the EPOD’s cabin is built with comfort in mind. It offers seating for driver + 3 passengers, extra legroom, and an ergonomic dashboard layout that makes controls easy to reach. The roomy interior helps reduce fatigue, making it ideal for both city runs and longer routes.
Style with a Purpose
Function doesn’t have to mean boring. The EPOD’s body design is aerodynamic yet rugged, with smart lines that give it a confident presence on the road. It also comes in attractive colours so fleet owners can stand out.
Easy to Own & Run
With a starting price of ₹2.79 lakh, the EPOD offers a solid value proposition. Pair that with its low maintenance needs, minimal running costs, and financing options with easy EMIs, and it becomes a smart investment for those looking to grow their passenger transport business.
Youdha EPOD At a Glance
|Spec
|What You Get
|Wheelbase
|2,035 mm for better stability
|Clearance
|160 mm to tackle rough roads
|Water Depth
|Drives through 300 mm easily
|Range
|Up to 227 km per charge
|Top Speed
|45 km/h safe cruising speed
|Climb
|Handles 18% slopes smoothly
|Chassis
|Tough reinforced steel frame
|Front Suspension
|Heavy-duty telescopic forks
|Rear Suspension
|Durable leaf springs
|Seats
|Driver + 3 passengers
|Price
|₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
Conclusion:
The Youdha EPOD isn’t just another entry in India’s electric three-wheeler market — it’s a strong, well-thought-out mobility solution designed for real conditions. With its unmatched range, robust build, comfortable cabin, and fair pricing, it gives drivers and fleet owners a dependable way to earn more while spending less on fuel and maintenance.
In short, it’s not just about moving passengers — it’s about moving livelihoods forward. Or, as Youdha puts it perfectly: “Drive the Change – चलाओ शान से, कमाओ आन से.”