Yamaha Revamps 125cc Hybrid Scooter Range with Smarter Tech & Vibrant Colours

Overview – Quick Highlights
- New Enhanced Power Assist for quicker acceleration and easy load handling.
- Fascino S gets a colour TFT display with Turn-by-Turn navigation via Y-Connect.
- Fresh, vibrant colour options across Fascino and RayZR lineup.
- Same fuel-efficient 125cc Blue Core Hybrid engine, now E20 fuel-ready.
Introduction
Yamaha has given its popular Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooters a major update for 2025, making them smarter, more stylish, and more performance-friendly. The upgrades go beyond cosmetic changes—there’s a boost in ride quality, new tech for everyday convenience, and colours that are sure to turn heads on city streets.
The showstopper? A brand-new Enhanced Power Assist system and, for the premium Fascino S, a colour TFT display with built-in Turn-by-Turn navigation.
Enhanced Power Assist – More Muscle, More Confidence
Yamaha’s new Enhanced Power Assist gives riders that extra bit of torque when it matters most—starting from a stop, climbing steep slopes, or carrying a passenger plus luggage. Powered by a high-performance battery, this tech makes acceleration feel stronger without compromising fuel economy.
Paired with the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) for silent starts and Stop & Start System (SSS) for fuel savings, these scooters deliver a perfect blend of punch and efficiency—ideal for India’s stop-and-go traffic.
Smart Connectivity – Navigation at Yor Fingertips
The premium Fascino S variant now features a colour TFT screen—clear, modern, and packed with useful information. Connect it to the Y-Connect app, and you get Google Maps integration with real-time Turn-by-Turn directions, road names, and intersection alerts—right on your instrument cluster.
You can also get call alerts, message notifications, and even scooter health updates without taking your eyes off the road.
Fresh Colours – Your Scooter, Your Style
Yamaha has added bold new shades to the lineup, giving riders more ways to show off their personality:
- Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid – Matte Grey (premium and sleek)
- Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc – Metallic Light Green (fresh and lively)
- Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum – Metallic White (clean and timeless)
- RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid – Matte Grey Metallic (sporty and rugged)
- RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc – Silver White Cocktail (youthful and fun)
Everyday Comfort and Practicality
Underneath the new looks, the scooters retain Yamaha’s proven 125cc Blue Core Hybrid engine—lightweight, fuel-efficient, and now E20 fuel-compatible.
Riders also get:
- Telescopic suspension for smoother rides on bumpy roads
- Side stand engine cut-off for safety
- 21-litre under-seat storage for helmets and bags
- LED DRLs on premium models for better visibility
- Answer Back function on Fascino S and RayZR Street Rally to find your scooter in crowded parking areas
Pricing (Ex-Showroom Delhi)
- Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid (TFT/TBT) – ₹1,02,790
- Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid – ₹95,850
- Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid – ₹80,750
- RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid – ₹92,970
- RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid – ₹79,340
Conclusion
With these 2025 updates, Yamaha is making city commutes more exciting and practical. The Enhanced Power Assist ensures a confident ride, the TFT navigation adds genuine day-to-day value, and the bold new colours give every rider a chance to stand out. Whether you’re buying your first scooter or upgrading from an older model, the new Yamaha hybrids pack tech, style, and performance into one compelling package.