Amidst Price Hikes, Hyundai Offers Discounts On Their Products

Hyundai Motor India has experienced immense growth in recent times. With their newly launched Alcazar, they are enjoying a boom in sales. To keep this momentum, Hyundai has announced a massive discount on some of its models. Recently the times have been difficult, and companies have been increasing the prices of their offerings. These discounts come as a sigh of relief for the car buyers. Let us dive into the variant-wise discounts.

Grand i10 Nios & Aura

Let us start with the Grand i10 Nios, the Magna 1.2L petrol receives a cash discount of ₹25,000 whereas the Era, Sportz and Asta get discounts worth ₹15,000. The turbo version of Nios also gets a discount of ₹35,000. Now as far as the Aura is considered, all the variants of the 1.2L petrol engine will get discounts worth ₹15,000. Similar to the Nios, the turbo variant will get a discount of ₹35,000. The AMT variants of both models will receive cash discounts worth ₹10,000. The exchange bonus and corporate offer remain unchanged, i.e ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Hyundai Aura updated

i20

Now coming to the company’s premium hatchback the i20, the iMT turbo variant gets a cash discount worth ₹25,000 while the diesel variant only gets an exchange bonus and corporate discount worth ₹10,00 and ₹5,000 respectively.

2020 Hyundai i20 review

Santro

Their entry-level hatchback Santro’s Era and CNG variants will get cash discounts worth ₹10,000 whereas the Magna, Sportz, Asta variants will receive a cash discount of ₹25,000. The exchange bonus and corporate discounts remain the same i.e. ₹10,00 and ₹5,000 respectively.

All new Santro side quarter

Kona Electric

The Kona electric attracts the most discount among all the cars from Hyundai’s table. You will be paying ₹1.5 L less if you want to buy a Kona electric.

Hyundai Kona

Other Hyundai Models

This month there are no offers on the Creta, Elantra, Tucson, Venue, and the Verna as they see steady growth on the sales charts.

