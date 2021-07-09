Amidst Price Hikes, Hyundai Offers Discounts On Their Products

Hyundai Motor India has experienced immense growth in recent times. With their newly launched Alcazar, they are enjoying a boom in sales. To keep this momentum, Hyundai has announced a massive discount on some of its models. Recently the times have been difficult, and companies have been increasing the prices of their offerings. These discounts come as a sigh of relief for the car buyers. Let us dive into the variant-wise discounts.

Grand i10 Nios & Aura

Let us start with the Grand i10 Nios, the Magna 1.2L petrol receives a cash discount of ₹25,000 whereas the Era, Sportz and Asta get discounts worth ₹15,000. The turbo version of Nios also gets a discount of ₹35,000. Now as far as the Aura is considered, all the variants of the 1.2L petrol engine will get discounts worth ₹15,000. Similar to the Nios, the turbo variant will get a discount of ₹35,000. The AMT variants of both models will receive cash discounts worth ₹10,000. The exchange bonus and corporate offer remain unchanged, i.e ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

i20

Now coming to the company’s premium hatchback the i20, the iMT turbo variant gets a cash discount worth ₹25,000 while the diesel variant only gets an exchange bonus and corporate discount worth ₹10,00 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Santro

Their entry-level hatchback Santro’s Era and CNG variants will get cash discounts worth ₹10,000 whereas the Magna, Sportz, Asta variants will receive a cash discount of ₹25,000. The exchange bonus and corporate discounts remain the same i.e. ₹10,00 and ₹5,000 respectively.

Kona Electric

The Kona electric attracts the most discount among all the cars from Hyundai’s table. You will be paying ₹1.5 L less if you want to buy a Kona electric.

Other Hyundai Models

This month there are no offers on the Creta, Elantra, Tucson, Venue, and the Verna as they see steady growth on the sales charts.