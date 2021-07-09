Kia And Hyundai Collaborate With Next Hydrogen System

Hyundai and Kia motor have signed a memorandum of understanding with Next Hydrogen Corporation, a Canadian company which specializes in water electrolysis technology and subsidiary of Next Hydrogen Solutions inc. This is to research and develop new hydrogen technologies and create cost effective production solutions. The companies will develop alkaline water system Hyundai is known to been keen towards developing new and innovative solutions and this joint venture is an example of that.

Hyundai and Kia are working on this project to improve the price competitiveness of clean hydrogen considering the climate and environment changes. The companies are looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various water electrolysis technologies and are expanding their base by examining the strengths and weaknesses of various water electrolysis systems. Among the various methods of water electrolysis, the alkaline water electrolysis system is regarded as technologically one of the most rigorously tested and proven means with a long track record of research and development. Also, it has the advantage of being able to produce large-scale hydrogen and using relatively inexpensive catalysts, making facility costs low.

The aim is to advance stack-related technologies that are at the core of the alkaline water electrolysis system to reduce the cost of building the system and maintaining/operating the system. The key benefit to be derived from the project is that by enhancing the performance of stack-related technologies in the alkaline water electrolysis process, it will be possible to develop a new stack which can be operated at high current density and produce green hydrogen economically. Hyundai had also recently revealed about their collaboration with Boston Dynamics to develop future mobility solutions.