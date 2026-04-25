Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launched at Rs 55 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new CLA Electric in India with prices starting at ₹55 lakh and going up to ₹64 lakh. Even before deliveries have fully started, the car has already crossed 400 bookings, which clearly reflects strong early demand. With this launch, the CLA Electric also becomes the brand’s most accessible electric sedan in the country, effectively replacing earlier entry-level models.
Price and Variants
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Key highlights
|CLA 200 Standard Range
|₹55 lakh
|Progressive Line styling
|CLA 250 Plus Long Range
|₹59 lakh
|AMG Line styling, more power and range
|CLA 250 Plus Launch Edition
|₹64 lakh
|Matte black finish, 19 inch wheels, Superscreen, special ambient lighting
Battery and Range
In terms of battery and range, the standard version uses a 58 kWh battery and offers up to 542 km of range, while the long range version gets a larger 85 kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 792 km. These numbers are among the highest in this segment right now and make it a strong long-distance option.
Performance
Performance is equally impressive. The CLA 200 produces around 224 hp and 335 Nm, while the higher variant goes up to 272 hp with the same torque figure. The standard model can go from 0 to 100 kmph in about 7.5 seconds, while the long range version does it in around 6.7 seconds. Both versions use a rear mounted motor and come with a two-speed gearbox, which is not very common in EVs. On the road, it is expected to feel smooth, quick and easy to drive.
Charging and Platform
The car is built on the new MMA platform, which is designed specifically for electric vehicles. It uses an 800V electrical system and supports fast charging of up to 320 kW. Under ideal conditions, it can add around 300 km of range in just 10 minutes. Charging performance may vary depending on the charger and conditions.
Design
The design follows a clean and sporty direction. It gets a coupe style roofline and a smooth body that helps airflow. The drag coefficient of 0.21 plays a key role in improving efficiency and range. The front and rear feature star pattern lighting, and the car also gets 18 and 19 inch alloy wheels along with frameless doors that add to the premium feel.
Interior and Features
Inside, the cabin feels modern and packed with technology! It comes with a 14 inch central screen, a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, and an optional full width Superscreen setup. Features like ambient lighting, powered and massaging seats, panoramic glass roof, Burmester sound system and wireless charging make it feel rich and comfortable.
Practicality
In terms of practicality, the CLA Electric offers a 405 litre boot along with a 101 litre front storage space. The suspension and ground clearance have been tuned for Indian roads, which should help in everyday driving conditions.
Safety and Technology
The CLA Electric comes with six airbags, a 360 degree camera, auto park assist and Level 2 ADAS with semi autonomous functions. It also runs on the new MB.OS system with the latest MBUX interface, along with AI based features, voice assistant, and integration with services like Google Maps.
Charging Network and Ownership
For charging and ownership, the car gets access to over 9000 charging points across India. The navigation system can guide users to nearby chargers. Buyers also get finance options with EMIs starting around ₹62,000, along with a buyback plan. The battery is backed by an 8 year warranty, and there is also a battery health report system for better transparency.
Rivals
It will compete with models like the BYD Seal in the premium EV space.
Final Thoughts
Overall, the CLA Electric brings a perfect blend of long range, fast charging and a very modern cabin. It also reflects the brand’s growing focus on electric mobility in India. While pricing is on the higher side, the features, performance and technology makes it a strong option in this space.