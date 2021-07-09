PURE EV Opens First Dealership In Delhi

PURE EV, a provider of electric two wheeler mobility solutions based out of IIT Delhi has opened its first dealership in Delhi. The flagship store will be called EBOX Motors in east Delhi, Nirman Vihar. It’s the first store in the National Capital Region and the company plans to open up service centres to cater to all the parts of the region. PURE EV is an electric two-wheeler manufacturing company which originated from the campus of IIT Hyderabad. The name PURE stands for ‘Power Using Renewable Energy’. Pure EV also produces lithium-ion batteries and has a research facility based out of IIT Hyderabad campus.

The current PURE EV line up consists of four models which can be high speed or low speed variants. The two high speed models are EPluto 7G and Etrance Neo. The two low speed models are EPluto and Etrance+. These scooters mainly focus on urban commuting with their top speed of 60km/h. The PURE EV vehicles offer a range up to 120kms. All the models in the range of PURE EV feature a robust chassis design, body parts built for Indian conditions, regenerative braking and LED display to indicate remaining battery capacity. The PURE EV range also features portable lithium-ion battery with a metallic casing with portable chargers and can be charged at any place as due to its compatibility with a normal 5amps electric socket which can be found anywhere easily. All models also come with an aerodynamic body with body-mounted turn indicators, multi-reflector lamp, rounded mirrors, 4 inch LCD display and 10-inch alloy wheels in fat rubber tyres. The models will be available in 6 colour options such as white, red, blue, black, grey and silver.

PURE EV states that they believe in providing ultimate solution as far as after sales service is concerned hence they will strive hard to make the ecosystem efficient for the customers. The company also has an in-house battery manufacturing facility and research centre where the company conducts R&D on core areas of battery thermal management and longevity of the high performance batteries.