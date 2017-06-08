All-New Yamaha Star Venture Flagship Cruiser Announced For North America

Yamaha Motor has announced its all-new 1,854cc air-cooled V-twin engine powered flagship cruiser-class model, the Star Venture, for North America. The model will arrive in the market in August, 2017. The Star Venture is aimed for long-distance touring and is claimed to combine comfort, riding enjoyment and reliability. The standard Star Venture package will include features such as advanced electronic control, large LCD screen and extensive storage, while the transcontinental version will feature additional equipment and features to further enhance long-distance ride experience.

The new Star Venture will offer:

A sophisticated infotainment system for more enjoyable riding

A high-quality finish and body design befitting a flagship cruiser

A new engine with YCC-T (Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle) and a characteristic V-twin pulse

SURE-PARK, the world’s first commercial motorbike electric-drive system for forward/reverse parking assistance.

The Star Venture’s infotainment system for advanced acoustics, information and vehicle control is a Yamaha Motor first. The 7-inch touch panel enables operation of the audio and navigation systems, vehicle information display, heater and electric screen, and communication systems for telephone, radiotelephone, passenger communication, text receipt and more.

The design, built around a V-twin fuel-injected engine emblematic of large-displacement cruisers, is expressed aerodynamically in lines connecting the front face, saddle bag tops and rear edges. Designer styling and surface finishing distinguish metal parts in the engine and body. The speaker layout, seats and grips are designed with meticulous care for sensory and ergonomic pleasure.

This Star Venture is powered by a 1,854cm3 air-cooled OHV V-twin 4-valve engine. The all-new air intake and exhaust system, cam profile, and port shapes realize excellent torque combined with intake/exhaust tones suited to a grand cruiser. The Yamaha Chip-Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system, a Yamaha Motor cruiser first, offers a choice of ultra-smooth touring mode and sharp-responding sport mode.

Yamaha Motor’s SURE-PARK system is designed to provide convenient and accurate positioning for parking. The system uses electric drive for small forward and reverse movements at a speed of approximately 1 km/h, eliminating maneuvering difficulties sometimes associated with touring motorcycles.

Technical Specifications

Length x Width x Height 2,700mm x 1,015mm x 1,410~1,500mm*3 Seat Height 695mm Wheelbase 1,710mm Vehicle Weight 434kg (STD), 437kg (TC) Engine Type Air-cooled, 4-stroke, OHV, 4-valve Cylinder Arrangement V-twin Total Displacement 1,854cm³ Bore x Stroke 100.0 x 118.0mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Maximum Torque 171.0N･m (17.4kgf･m) at 2,500 r/min Starting System Electric Fuel Tank Capacity 25L Fuel Delivery Fuel Injection Tire Size (Front/Rear) 130/70R18M/C 63H／200/55R16M/C 77H