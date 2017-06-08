Home News All-New Yamaha Star Venture Flagship Cruiser Announced For North America
All-New Yamaha Star Venture Flagship Cruiser Announced For North America

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 8, 2017

Yamaha Motor has announced its all-new 1,854cc air-cooled V-twin engine powered flagship cruiser-class model, the Star Venture, for North America. The model will arrive in the market in August, 2017. The Star Venture is aimed for long-distance touring and is claimed to combine comfort, riding enjoyment and reliability. The standard Star Venture package will include features such as advanced electronic control, large LCD screen and extensive storage, while the transcontinental version will feature additional equipment and features to further enhance long-distance ride experience.

June 8, 2017-2018-Yamaha-Star-Venture-1-600x449.jpg

The new Star Venture will offer:

  • A sophisticated infotainment system for more enjoyable riding
  • A high-quality finish and body design befitting a flagship cruiser
  • A new engine with YCC-T (Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle) and a characteristic V-twin pulse
  • SURE-PARK, the world’s first commercial motorbike electric-drive system for forward/reverse parking assistance.

June 8, 2017-2018-Yamaha-Star-Venture-4-600x449.jpg

The Star Venture’s infotainment system for advanced acoustics, information and vehicle control is a Yamaha Motor first. The 7-inch touch panel enables operation of the audio and navigation systems, vehicle information display, heater and electric screen, and communication systems for telephone, radiotelephone, passenger communication, text receipt and more.

Check out the All-New 2018 Yamaha Star Venture in action:

The design, built around a V-twin fuel-injected engine emblematic of large-displacement cruisers, is expressed aerodynamically in lines connecting the front face, saddle bag tops and rear edges. Designer styling and surface finishing distinguish metal parts in the engine and body. The speaker layout, seats and grips are designed with meticulous care for sensory and ergonomic pleasure.

June 8, 2017-2018-Yamaha-Star-Venture-13-600x296.jpg

This Star Venture is powered by a 1,854cm3 air-cooled OHV V-twin 4-valve engine. The all-new air intake and exhaust system, cam profile, and port shapes realize excellent torque combined with intake/exhaust tones suited to a grand cruiser. The Yamaha Chip-Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system, a Yamaha Motor cruiser first, offers a choice of ultra-smooth touring mode and sharp-responding sport mode.

June 8, 2017-2018-Yamaha-Star-Venture-9-600x219.jpg

Yamaha Motor’s SURE-PARK system is designed to provide convenient and accurate positioning for parking. The system uses electric drive for small forward and reverse movements at a speed of approximately 1 km/h, eliminating maneuvering difficulties sometimes associated with touring motorcycles.

Technical Specifications

Length x Width x Height2,700mm x 1,015mm x 1,410~1,500mm*3
Seat Height695mm
Wheelbase1,710mm
Vehicle Weight434kg (STD), 437kg (TC)
Engine TypeAir-cooled, 4-stroke, OHV, 4-valve
Cylinder ArrangementV-twin
Total Displacement1,854cm³
Bore x Stroke100.0 x 118.0mm
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Maximum Torque171.0N･m (17.4kgf･m) at 2,500 r/min
Starting SystemElectric
Fuel Tank Capacity25L
Fuel DeliveryFuel Injection
Tire Size　(Front/Rear)130/70R18M/C 63H／200/55R16M/C 77H

Here is the detailed image gallery:

