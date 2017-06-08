Maserati Ghibli Inspired Paper Art Installation Unveiled

Italian luxury car manufacturer, Maserati recently unveiled a paper art installation of the Ghibli. Organized exclusively for art connoisseurs, automobile experts and exclusive Maserati owners, the event had the audience enamored by a display of the latest Ghibli by Maserati around Lodha’s World Tower crest arena in the city.

The life-size paper art installation, put together by Cocktail Art Company, took about 45 days of commitment, passion and hard work. Every minute element of the original 1967 Ghibli was captured by the designers of art, and it was unveiled at an event held at the Lodha’s World Tower Art Gallery.

Speaking on the occasion, Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, said that everything which Maserati builds is the absolute opposite of ordinary. While some automobiles are inspired by basic geometry, Maserati boasts of a rich design heritage that dates back a century, which in itself has been an inspiration for design evolution in the industry. The Ghibli paper art installation that they have unveiled is a testimony to that.

Speaking at the occasion, Sukhbir Bagga Managing Director of Group Petal stated: “We are proud to present this paper art installation of the first Maserati Ghibli, the mark “I”, that was launched in 1967 as a two door, two-seater grand tourer with a V8 engine. The Ghibli has achieved tremendous success worldwide since its introduction, and today’s Maserati Ghibli range continues to offer unmistakable class, top-quality performance and a thrilling yet comfortable drive in an eye-catching four-door sports executive sedan.”