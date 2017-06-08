Home News Maserati Ghibli Inspired Paper Art Installation Unveiled
Maserati Ghibli Inspired Paper Art Installation Unveiled

Maserati Ghibli Inspired Paper Art Installation Unveiled

By Aditya NadkarniJune 8, 2017

Italian luxury car manufacturer, Maserati recently unveiled a paper art installation of the Ghibli. Organized exclusively for art connoisseurs, automobile experts and exclusive Maserati owners, the event had the audience enamored by a display of the latest Ghibli by Maserati around Lodha’s World Tower crest arena in the city.

June 8, 2017-Maserati-Ghibli-inspired-paper-art-installation-1-600x400.jpg

The life-size paper art installation, put together by Cocktail Art Company, took about 45 days of commitment, passion and hard work. Every minute element of the original 1967 Ghibli was captured by the designers of art, and it was unveiled at an event held at the Lodha’s World Tower Art Gallery.

Speaking on the occasion, Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, said that everything which Maserati builds is the absolute opposite of ordinary. While some automobiles are inspired by basic geometry, Maserati boasts of a rich design heritage that dates back a century, which in itself has been an inspiration for design evolution in the industry. The Ghibli paper art installation that they have unveiled is a testimony to that.

 June 8, 2017-Maserati-Ghibli-1.jpg

Speaking at the occasion,  Sukhbir Bagga Managing Director of Group Petal stated: We are proud to present this paper art installation of the first Maserati Ghibli, the mark “I”, that was launched in 1967 as a two door, two-seater grand tourer with a V8 engine. The Ghibli has achieved tremendous success worldwide  since its introduction, and today’s Maserati Ghibli range continues to offer unmistakable class, top-quality performance and a thrilling yet comfortable drive in an eye-catching four-door sports executive sedan.”

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

BMW Art Car #18 - Image Gallery

McLaren P1 LM - Image Gallery

Lexus ES 300h - front view - closeup

Lexus ES 300h - Image Gallery

New 2017 Suzuki Swift side front view

2017 Suzuki Swift - Image Gallery