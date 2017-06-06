Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Get New Colour Options

The Yamaha YZF-R3 and the MT-03 are set to receive an upgrade. For 2018, Yamaha has introduced new colours for the YZF-R3 and MT-03. The race-bred YZF-R3 will be offered in two new colour options: Race Blu and Power Black. The colour placement on the Race Blu has been revised too. The fairing gets more blue while the rear panel gets the silver finish. The Power Black gets new revised graphics too.

The MT-03, on the other hand, will be available in a new Night Fluo and Yamaha Blue colour option, along with the existing Power Black version.

Both models will be EU-4 compliant, and will be available for sale from August 2017 onward in the European markets. Both motorcycles use the same 321cc 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC engine which is tuned to deliver 42 PS of power @ 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of torque @ 9,000 rpm. The engines come mated to a six-speed transmission.

