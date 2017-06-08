Home News [Update: Video Added] 2017 Hyundai Verna Facelift Begins Testing, Launch Likely In August
Hyundai India seems to be on a roll as the Indian arm of the Korean automobile manufacturer is launching new models one after the other. The company recently launched the 2017 editions of the Creta and the Elite i20, and soon, they will introduce the Xcent facelift on April 20.

June 8, 2017-2017-Hyundai-Verna-spied-testing-600x315.jpg

Now, Hyundai has also begun testing another model ahead of its launch in India this year, and the model is none other than the Verna facelift. Spy images that surfaced on the web reveal a partly camouflaged test-mule of the Verna that has been spotted testing in the country for the very first time.

As seen in the spy image, the Verna facelift is camouflaged at the front and the rear hinting at a few changes up-front and at the posterior respectively. Based on the Fluidic 2.0 design philosophy, the Verna facelift or the 2017 Hyundai Verna is likely to be launched in the month of August this year.

June 8, 2017-2017-Hyundai-Solaris-2017-Hyundai-Verna-Russia-13-600x400.jpg

Up-front, the new Verna will receive the signature, but wider cascading grille flanked by up-swept projector headlamps on either side.  The side profile of the sedan is expected to remain the same, save for a set of new alloy wheels. At the rear, the Verna facelift would feature larger wrap around LED tail lamps.

June 8, 2017-2017-Hyundai-Solaris-2017-Hyundai-Verna-Russia-10-600x400.jpg

Details of the interior or the engine specifications remain unknown although it is likely that Hyundai India will offer the 2017 Verna with the same 1.-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Once launched, the Hyundai Verna facelift will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Volkswagen Vento. Stay tuned for updates.

Following is a video of the 2017 Hyundai Verna spied testing by Motoroids fan Vaibhav Jain:

