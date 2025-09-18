Vingroup Creates History as Vietnam’s First Entry on TIME’s ‘World’s Best Companies 2025’

Overview
- Historic First: Vingroup is the first Vietnamese company on TIME’s World’s Best Companies 2025.
- Criteria: Ranked on revenue growth, employee satisfaction, and sustainability (ESG).
- Global Rank: Scored 77.06, placing 817th worldwide.
- Impact: Showcases Vietnam’s growing global business presence and leadership in green mobility.
A Defining Milestone for Vietnam
September 18, 2025, will be remembered as a landmark day in Vietnam’s corporate history. TIME magazine, together with Statista, released its annual list of the “World’s Best Companies,” and for the first time, a Vietnamese name shone among the world’s top 1,000 — Vingroup.
Securing the 817th position with a total score of 77.06, Vingroup has gone beyond being a domestic giant. This recognition demonstrates that a Vietnamese enterprise can compete head-to-head with global leaders and stand tall on the world stage.
Growth That Commands Attention
What powered Vingroup to this list is its extraordinary financial momentum. As of June 30, 2025, the group’s assets surpassed 958 trillion VND. In the first six months alone, net revenue touched 130.5 trillion VND, while profits after tax stood at 4.54 trillion VND.
That’s not just progress — it’s a 103% surge in revenue compared to the same period last year. Such growth earned the group a “Very High” rating in revenue performance.
- Assets: 958.235 trillion VND (June 2025)
- Revenue (H1 2025): 130.476 trillion VND
- After-tax profit (H1 2025): 4.540 trillion VND
- Growth: +103% vs. 2024
Few global companies can boast of such a sharp upward curve, proving that Vingroup is not just keeping pace but setting benchmarks.
A Company That Values Its People
Beyond numbers, Vingroup’s ranking also reflects its approach to people and workplace culture. Globally, it stood at 894th in employee satisfaction — a remarkable achievement for a company based in an emerging market.
The group is consistently named among the “Best Places to Work in Vietnam,” thanks to its emphasis on innovation, learning, and employee well-being.
- Encourages dedication and creativity.
- Strong focus on professional and personal growth.
- Recognized repeatedly as a top employer in Vietnam.
For Vingroup, employees are not just contributors — they’re partners in shaping its future.
Leading by Example in Sustainability
Perhaps the most inspiring element of this recognition lies in Vingroup’s commitment to sustainability. From advancing social development projects to championing green mobility through VinFast, the group has become a symbol of responsible growth.
Its ESG efforts have set it apart from many international giants, proving that Vietnamese companies can lead in sustainability, not just follow. VinFast’s rise in the EV sector, in particular, has given Vietnam a voice in the global mobility revolution.
- Distinguished globally for ESG performance.
- Driving Vietnam’s transition into green mobility.
- Creating impact not just economically, but socially and environmentally.
Conclusion: Vietnam’s Flag Bearer on the Global Stage
“Being named one of TIME’s ‘World’s Best Companies’ is a recognition of credibility, transparency, and effort,” said Madam Le Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast.
Her words capture what this means: not just pride for one company, but pride for a nation. Vingroup’s journey from a local enterprise to a global name shows the world that Vietnam’s corporate story is only just beginning.
This is more than an award. It’s a powerful statement that Vietnam, through Vingroup, is ready to shape the future of global business.