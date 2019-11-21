All-New Maserati Sports Car Takes Shape; Will Feature A Mid-Rear Mounted Engine

One of the most stylish sports cars of its time, the Maserati GranTurismo will be replaced by a new-generation model in 2020. To celebrate the last day of production of the current-gen car, a special version called the GranTurismo Zèda, rolled out of the production line. Its replacement will be out in May 2020, powered by a brand new engine. The first “mule” for the development of the new Maserati motor, drove out of the Viale Ciro Menotti gates, in Modena today.

The “mules” – as they are known in the automotive industry – of a new Maserati model have a special livery that echoes the “Save the Date” teaser sent out ahead of the event scheduled for May 2020. The experimental vehicles are powered by a new engine which is installed in the mid-rear position. The all-new powertrain is entirely developed and built by Maserati, could feature hybrid technology, and will be the forefather of a new family of engines integrated exclusively on the vehicles of the Brand. The data acquired through the kilometres covered by the mules will be integrated with the experience gathered in the Maserati Innovation Lab driving simulators. This working methodology will then be used to fine-tune and develop the prototypes with final bodywork and mechanics.

The outgoing car, the Maserati GranTurismo was first presented at the Geneva International Motor Show in 2007. This four-seat, two-door coupé, designed by Pininfarina, is powered by a Ferrari-sourced, naturally aspirated, 8-cylinder engine and came into being like a modern interpretation of the Maserati A6 1500 of 1947. After various updates, the GranTurismo saw its final and last version with the MY18, in which an efficient restyling effort improved the aerodynamics, ergonomics and infotainment systems.

The new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio, to be produced at the Turin manufacturing hub, will herald a new era of electrification for the Maserati range of cars, constituting the first models to adopt 100% electric solutions in the history of the Brand. Maserati is a part of Group FCA which will soon be joining hands with Groupe PSA for the creation of a new group which would create the 4th largest global OEM in terms of annual unit sales. The merged entity’s global scale and resources will be owned 50% by Groupe PSA shareholders and 50% by FCA shareholders.