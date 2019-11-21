CFMoto Opens First Dealership In Mumbai For Its Range Of 300 – 650cc Motorcycles

Operating in India through a JV with Bengaluru-based AWM Motorcycles, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto inaugurated their first showroom at Thane, Mumbai. The showroom will provide sales, service, spares and test rides of four CFMoto motorcycle models. The company plans to expand its dealer network with showrooms across the country over the next 12 months. Currently, the company has operational dealerships in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Cochin, Kolkata and Guwahati. Going forward, CFMoto will be launching 300cc, 400cc, 650cc and 700cc bikes in India. The bikemaker will be launching its BS6-compliant models by April 2020.

The four CFMoto motorcycle models will be available at Thane showroom are – 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT. The models range from INR 2,29,000/- INR 3,99,000/- INR 4,99,000/- INR 5,49,000/- (ex-showroom prices all India) respectively. The company has clocked 700 bookings till date and interested customers can walk-in to the showroom or book online by paying Rs. 5000. CFMoto is planning to launch 50 dealership showrooms across India by 2021.

Also Read: Paper Fight: CFMoto 650 MT Vs Kawasaki Versys 650 Vs Benelli TRK 502X

About their portfolio, the entry-level, CFmoto 300NK is a street fighter and features dual riding modes, TFT Color Display, LED Lighting and Rear mudguard. It will have full LED headlamps with LED turn indicators and is powered by a 299cc, single-cylinder engine. The CFmoto 650NK is also a street fighter and boasts of a muscular styling and asks for INR 3.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom). The bike is powered by a 649.3 cc, parallel-twin, 8 valves, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine.

The CFmoto 650MT is an adventure tourer powered by a 649.3cc liquid-cooled engine. It gets a tall windscreen, offers a comfortable riding position and sports a fuel tank with 18 litres capacity. The 650GT is a sports tourer powered by a 649.3cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 70PS of power at 8,750rpm and 62Nm of torque at 7000rpm.

Talking about the company’s plans for India, Mr Kenneth Chen, Assistant General Manager – Global Sales CFmoto said, “We are happy to unveil our first individual outlet in Mumbai. The company has seen a tremendous acceptance for our launched models and we look forward to exceeding our customer’s expectation by providing them with the best value with our product range. The confidence placed by CFMoto’s aficionados and our dealer partners is truly helping us in building the brand’s confidence which will help us offer an unparalleled customer experience with best-in-class sales and service.”