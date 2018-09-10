All New Lexus ES 300h Finally Arrives in India

Today Lexus India unveiled the ES 300h hybrid electric sedan in India, just two months after announcing that it will start accepting bookings for the seventh generation sedan. The Lexus ES 300h is built on the all-new global architecture K (GA-K) platform, it is powered by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with the new, fourth-generation Lexus hybrid drive system. The ES 300h is powered by a Euro 6 compliant powerplant and it produces a peak power of 215 bhp while promising an impressive efficiency of 22.37 km/l.

The chairman of Lexus India, Mr. N Raja said “We are excited to present the new ES in India, in such a short span after its global launch. The ES offers refinement and luxury, in a sedan that is visually striking, and elegantly comfortable, and we are certain that it will continue to find favor with discerning guests in India” Deliveries of the new ES 300h have already been scheduled across the country over the next three months. Lexus has decided to deliver the cars in a signature Lexus style, arriving on a flatbed with a full tank of fuel and delivered in an event crafted by Lexus based on their knowledge of the guest.

Each customized delivery is guided by the brand’s value of delivering exceptional hospitality that is ‘omotenashi’, and the brand’s commitment to place guests at the heart of all it does. Lexus’s relationship managers are specially trained to build a personal connection with guests, starting from their first interaction, to the personalized delivery experiences, and one that continues throughout their ownership. The sharp and beautifully designed ES 300h blends key elements of design and performance that challenge traditional expectations. It has been inspired by the ineffable feeling of contentment delivered by the micro-moments of everyday life and has been crafted to transport the senses.

The new ES has a longer and lower stance with distinctive design elements starting with the latest iteration of the brand’s signature spindle grille. The design takes inspiration from the LC coupe and LS flagship and adds individual cues that are unique to the ES, like the vertical grille pattern. This theme is repeated at each corner of the bumper to give the ES a wide look that promotes strength and stability. Slim LED headlamps, distinctive L shaped marker lights and sharply chiseled LED tail lamps to give the ES an eye-catching appearance. In terms of design, the ES has a dynamic yet fluid shape, made possible by the GA-K platform. This design flows from the low hood line to the long and uninterrupted shoulder line, culminating in the sharply slanted C-pillar. Lexus’s palette offers nine colors to chose from for the exterior paint, including a new shade of beige, designed specifically for the ES. This shade, called Ice Ecru, was designed to mimic golden light reflecting off fresh snow. The interiors of the ES feature four color schemes, and three types of trim, including a new Rich Cream interior, that offers a striking contrast to the deep brown dash and roof trim. The ES also offers two shades of Shimamoku wood trim (black, and brown), as well as light-colored Bamboo. a Comfort and convenience are delivered by the console-mounted climate and audio controls along with the heated and adjustable semi-aniline seats, and the longer wheelbase, which offers extended legroom for all passengers.

The redesigned ES features a refined and tranquil in-cabin experience, which further enhances the audio from the 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system. The ES 300h also features a class-leading 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and an Anti-theft system, with break-in and tilt sensors. “The new ES 300h embodies a level of superior craftsmanship, design, and innovation, that is set to redefine executive sedans, with its dynamic performance,” said P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India. “It has been crafted for the connoisseur, and has been designed to deliver an exquisite experience for each passenger; the hallmark of Lexus luxury.”

The Lexus ES 300h is available at INR 59, 13, 000 (Pan- India) (ex-showroom).