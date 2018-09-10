BMW Motorrad Dealership Now Open in Kolkata, to Offer Sales and Service

BMW Motorrad has been representing the German flag in the bike world, primarily dominated by the Italians and Japanese. The Motorrad division made its official entry in the Indian market in 2017 as a subsidy of the BMW Group. With a dealer of just 7 dealers as of now, the company is still building its dealership network in the country. Their latest addition to the dealership network is Bengal Motorrad in Kolkata.

Located at 151 Arupota Village, PGS Kolkata, the 2,400 sq.ft showroom will showcase 10 bikes, have a customer lounge and display products from BMW Motorrad accessories and lifestyle merchandise. Also a 3,600 sq.ft after sales facility holds 4 mechanical bays for complete service. Bengal Motorrad will deliver international standards of sales, service, spare-parts and business systems providing ultimate satisfaction to its customers.

BMW Motorrad offers the G 310 R and 310 GS bikes as locally assembled units. Their list of CBU’s available include S 1000 RR, R 1200 RS, HP4 RACE, 1200 GS, R 1200 GS Adventure, S 1000 XR, F 750 GS, F 850 GS, S 1000 R, BMW R 1200 R, R nineT, R nineT Scrambler, R nineT Racer and R 1200 RT, 1600 GTL, K 1600 B. Here is an image gallery of the 2018 range of BMW Motorrad.