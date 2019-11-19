Alex Marquez Joins The Repsol Honda MotoGP Team For 2020

After winning the championship in the intermediate Moto2 category, Alex Marquez will share the Repsol Honda MotoGP team’s garage with his brother Marc for the 2020 MotoGP season. The young Spanish rider will join the Repsol Honda Team on a one year contract. Alex Marquez will be riding the 2020-spec RC213V and ignite a new kind of sibling rivalry since he’d be racing his seemingly unbeatable, 8-time World Champion brother aboard the same bike.

Alex Marquez will be joining team Honda after 5-time World Champion Jorge Lorenzo decided to hang up his leathers for good. The Spanish rider announced his decision to retire from the sport prior to the concluding round of the 2019 MotoGP season at Valencia in Spain. Lorenzo finished the race in a forgettable position. His tenure as a Honda rider was marred with problems related to serious injuries and a motorcycle, whose front end failed to inspire any confidence in the rider. His serious back injuries meant that he had to tread with caution through every race or risk aggravating his problems further. Known for his smooth and precise riding style, the champion rider was thanked by fans, riders on the grid and all the MotoGP staff members post his last race.

Prior to Alex Marquez joining HRC, Johann Zarco was a hot candidate for the 2020 season. The talented French rider could now either fill the vacant seat in Moto2 in place of Alex or join the Avintia Ducati MotoGP team, which has gained from a fresh commitment from Ducati for enhanced support in the upcoming season. Zarco got out of a contract with the KTM Works team mid-season, as he failed to find his way around a new bike which is still in its development phase and is getting better with every race. For the fans, it will be an exciting new season next year as Marquez now faces some serious competition from the likes of Fabio Quartararo who will be aboard a 2020-spec Yamaha, the factory Yamahas, the Ducatis and his own baby brother on a similar bike.