Honda SP 125 BS-VI: Top-5 Highlights

Yesterday, Honda 2-Wheelers, launched its first BS-VI compliant motorcycle for the Indian market. This newly launched bike is called the SP 125 and it is now India’s most advanced 125cc bike, thanks to its various segment-first features and BS-VI compliant 125cc engine. Prices for the new sporty BS-VI Honda SP 125 start from INR 72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Have a look at some of the main highlights of the bike:

Also Read: Honda 2-Wheelers Launches Its First BS6 Compliant Motorcycle – The SP 125; Prices Start From INR 72,900

New BS-VI Compliant Engine

The new BS-VI compliant HET engine on the SP 125 uses advanced eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) Technology to optimize performance and reduce emissions. This technology works by reducing friction and providing the bike with a smooth eco-friendly ride using an ACG starter. Unlike a conventional starter motor, ACG starts the engine in a jolt-free manner, thus, there is no gear meshing noises. Apart from this, the bike also gets a new PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) system to improve the overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle by almost 16%. This new 124cc 4-stroke engine is capable of producing about 10.7 HP at 7,500 rpm and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Also, this engine is now paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Segment First Features

Here is a list of all the segment-first features available on the new Honda SP 125:

LED headlamp Engine Start/Stop Switch – The two-way functioning switch can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine kill switch when pressed upward. Integrated Headlamp beam and passing switch – It provides the convenience of controlling high beam/low beam and passing signal from one single switch. Fully digital odometer – The odometer of the SP 125 gets various segment-first indicators like an Eco Indicator, gear position indicator, service due indicator along with other information like trip meter, clock, on-board diagnostic light and fuel efficiency details.

The odometer also displays real-time informatics like available range, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency for advanced riding experience.

Warranty

Honda is offering a special 6-year warranty package with the new SP 125 BS-VI, that includes 3 years standard warranty and an optional 3 years extended warranty.

Design

The 125cc bike gets a new impressive design with an aggressive tank cowl and a bunch of edgy graphics. Apart from the design and graphics, the modern headlamp design and 5 spoke split alloy wheels add to the sporty character of the SP 125 BS-VI. Also, the broad grab rail and distinctive tail lamp design provide the bike with a much bolder and strong personality, while the chrome-finish muffler enhances the premium appeal.

Variants And Colour Options

The Honda SP 125 is available in four paint schemes: Striking Green, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and 2 variants: Drum and Disc.