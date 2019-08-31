2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Gets A New Paint Scheme For The American Market

One of the most value for money adventure tourers available in the Indian market today is the brand new Suzuki V-Strom 650. This middleweight adventure tourer is also sold in many other markets, including the American market in the updated 2020 model year avatar. Suzuki now offers a new paint scheme for the 2020 model in the American market, called Glass Sparkle Black. Along with a black painted body, this paint scheme also adds a shade of gold to the rims, which adds a striking contrast to this new colour scheme. Apart from the new paint scheme, the bike carries no other mechanical changes and is quite similar to the model that is currently on sale in our market. Expect Suzuki to launch this new 2020 model in our market soon, along with the new colour scheme as well.

Talking about the model that is on sale in our country, the V-Strom 650 XT ABS is powered by a 645 cc 90 degree V-Twin motor, generating a maximum of 70 hp and 60 Nm. The engine is built for smooth and refined performance, taking 4.11 seconds to reach the 100 kmph mark. Upfront, the bike gets a conventional telescopic fork, which has 150 mm of travel while the monoshock at the rear comes with multiple levels of adjustment. Anchorage duties are done by a set of 310 mm discs in the front and a 260 mm disc is present at the rear. Both the brakes are governed by a dual-channel ABS module, which unfortunately can not be switched off. Suzuki also offers traction control with this motorcycle and has two levels of adjustment for the same.

Apart from traction control, the V-Strom packs a number of more features, which include spoked wheels with tubeless tyres, an adjustable windscreen, a 20-litre fuel tank, hazard lights and much more. This mile muncher is currently available in two vibrant colour options – Champion Yellow No.2 and Pearl Glacier White. At INR 7,46 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, this adventure tourer is up against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Benelli TRK 502X in the Indian market, both of which are priced much lower than the Suzuki.