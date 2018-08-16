50,000th Nexon Rolls Out of Tata’s Ranjangaon Plant
The Tata Plant at Ranjangaon near Pune, Maharashtra, rolled out the 50,000th Nexon. Launched in September 2017, Tata’s compact SUV has achieved this milestone in less than a year. The Nexon is one of the three top selling SUVs in the Indian market. A good product like the Nexon enabled Tata to record a substantial raise in their car sales.
With the engine options of a 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5 litre turbocharged diesel the nexon has got great power mixed with good efficiency. Six speed AMT variants of both the engine options were made available recently which have had a good reception. The six speed manual transmission comes as standard
In terms of equipment, the top of the line XZ+ variant gets a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Android Auto, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, a harman music system, push button start with a smart key, automatic projector headlights with DRL’s and a dual tone roof. Dual airbags and ABS come as standard on all variants. The Indian spec Nexon also received a 4 star rating in the Global NCAP Crash Tests. Check out some images and videos of the compact SUV below.