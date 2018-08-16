Suzuki’s Tri-Cultural Brotherhood Ride To Traverse The Route From India To Thailand On Intruder Motorcycles

In a bid to celebrate the spirit of brotherhood across three nations – India, Myanmar and Thailand, Suzuki Brotherhood Tri-cultural ride was flagged-off on the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day. The 4,200 kms Tri-cultural Ride, to be undertaken by the duo of Abhishek Mishra and Sonia Jain on Suzuki Intruder FI motorcycles, was flagged-off from the India Gate.

The Tri-cultural Ride will follow the Friendship Expressway Corridor, moving from Delhi to Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Patna; towards the cities in the North-East – Nagrakata, Guwahati, Dimapur and Imphal. They will then enter Myanmar border from Tamu. The Myanmar odyssey ends at either the Golden Rock, or at Tachileik (depending upon the weather conditions; before entering Thailand where the ride will culminate at Bangkok).

The ride is expected to be concluded at Bangkok during the first-week of September.

Sonia Jain is a competitive motorcyclist and an adventure traveler, who entered the Limca Book of Records 2017 for riding 100 motorcycles. She is also the first women rider to complete a ride from Delhi to Mana on a 900cc motorcycle. Jain participates in various forums creating awareness with respect to women empowerment in India.

A three times Ironman title winner, Abhishek Mishra, has also completed the Ultraman run. An engineer with a Masters in Marketing & International Business, he was employed at a global appliance company before the running bug caught up with him. He describes himself as a “Triathlete, Marathoner, Ultra Runner, Adventurer, Adrenalin Junkie and a Fitness Enthusiast”. He has participated in many running and fitness events to spear the message of fitness and brotherhood. Abhishek has also written a book on his running experience – RunToRealize.