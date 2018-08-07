Tata Nexon Scores 4-Star Adult Safety Rating From Global NCAP

The Tata Nexon has been certified with a 4-star rating by Global New Car Assessment Programme or Global NCAP. The recently concluded safety tests by Global NCAP indicate that the Nexon achieved the highest adult safety score (13.56/17.00) amongst all the models tested across the Indian market. Additionally, the car has also received high rating for “Child Protection” as per the safety test conducted by Global NCAP.

The Energy-absorbing body structure with high-strength steel construction and critical reinforcements, whaich are claimed to effectively absorb the impact energy and provide a stable load-path for protecting the passenger compartment from deformation.

For driver & passenger safety, the Nexon comes equipped with dual-frontal airbags and seatbelts with pre-tensioner, load-limiter & crash-locking tongue which prevents the uncontrolled forward movement of the occupant and avoids injuries. The driver footwell area is also reinforced with pedal blockers to prevent the feet injuries in the event of an unfortunate crash.

In addition to the structural integrity, Nexon hosts a range of Safety features such as ABS with EBD as standard offering, ISOFIX anchorage for child-seat, Child-safety door locks, Voice-based alerts and Front fog lamps with cornering assistance which ensure an all-round safety while driving on-road.

Speaking about the new feat achieved by the Nexon, Mayank Pareek, President – PVBU, Tata Motors, said that the Global NCAP results are a reflection of the Company’s commitment towards bringing technologically advanced features which are safe yet stylish. With these test results, the Nexon is India’s safest compact SUV, after being one of the most awarded models from the Tata Motors’ PV stable.

