Eveium–SunEdge Join Hands: 150 EV Scooters Delivered in Pune, 10,000 Targeted in One Year

Quick Overview
- First Milestone: 150 Eveium EV scooters delivered in Pune through Eveium–SunEdge partnership.
- Bigger Picture: The duo plans to put 10,000 scooters on Indian roads within a year.
- Shared Purpose: Eveium brings innovation, SunEdge brings reach — together pushing sustainable commuting.
- Clean Future: A pledge to reduce carbon footprints and make EVs accessible for everyone.
Introduction: A Morning That Marked a Movement
On August 19, 2025, a quiet yet powerful moment unfolded at The Orchid Hotel in Balewadi, Pune. It wasn’t just another product handover, but a symbolic step into a cleaner tomorrow. Eveium Smart Mobility, known for its fresh approach to electric mobility, partnered with SunEdge, a trusted name in sustainable distribution, to roll out their first 150 electric scooters.
This wasn’t about a flashy launch. It was about sending a clear message: electric mobility in India is here to stay — and it’s scaling up fast.
The Ceremony: More Than Just Keys Handed Over
The delivery event carried the air of celebration and responsibility. The stage was shared by Mr. Chhagan Rathod, Chairman & MD of SunEdge, Mr. Sameer Moidin, Founder & CEO of Eveium, and Dr. Ashok Todmal, life and business coach.
Together, they reminded the audience that this milestone wasn’t just about two-wheelers rolling out of a hotel driveway. It was about setting the foundation for a cleaner future — one scooter, one rider, one city at a time.
The Partnership: A Balanced Equation
Why does this collaboration matter? Because it marries two strengths:
- Eveium’s side: advanced EV technology, performance-driven scooters, and a design ethos built on sustainability.
- SunEdge’s side: strong distribution networks, customer trust, and a track record in bringing futuristic solutions to the market.
Together, the two aren’t just selling scooters. They are selling confidence in a cleaner tomorrow.
Words That Resonate
The leaders spoke less like executives and more like visionaries.
- Sameer Moidin (Eveium Smart Mobility):
“Delivering 150 scooters is not just about numbers. It’s about driving environmental change and building a greener tomorrow. With SunEdge, we can bring electric mobility closer to everyday riders.”
- Chhagan Rathod (SunEdge):
“This is not a business milestone, but a pledge to future generations. EVs are not a passing trend — they are the future. And today, we’re showing that India is ready to embrace it.”
Their tone was heartfelt — a rare blend of business intent and genuine environmental commitment.
The Scooters: Small Machines, Big Purpose
The scooters delivered under this initiative are more than vehicles; they are symbols of transition.
|What They Offer
|Why It Matters
|Performance-driven
|Smooth, reliable, and built for modern Indian riders
|Advanced tech
|Cutting-edge EV systems designed for efficiency
|Rider comfort
|Easy to handle, perfect for urban commutes
|Zero emissions
|Clean rides that don’t pollute the air we breathe
Every ride taken on these scooters is a tiny step toward cleaner air, quieter streets, and healthier cities.
Why This Milestone Matters
This isn’t just about 150 scooters lined up in Pune. It’s about proving that the market is ready. It’s about customers putting their trust in electric mobility. And it’s about setting the stage for something bigger — an ambitious plan to deliver 10,000 scooters in a single year.
For riders, it means more choice and easier access to reliable EVs. For the environment, it means measurable progress in reducing tailpipe emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.
Conclusion: Just the Beginning
The partnership between Eveium Smart Mobility and SunEdge is not a destination — it’s the start of a journey. The first 150 scooters are a statement of intent, a promise that the road to sustainable mobility will no longer be slow or uncertain.
By blending technology, market strength, and shared purpose, the two companies are nudging India toward a future where clean commuting is not just an option — it’s the default.
This is more than a business collaboration. It’s a movement for change. And if today’s milestone is any indication, the road ahead is bright, green, and unstoppable.