5 Most Anticipated Cars In India That We Cannot Wait To Drive!

The last few months have brought us many new cars. More than that, news for upcoming cars has been pouring in from all directions. May it be leaked pictures or spy shots of test mules on the road, all are hinting towards one thing that there are tons of new cars or facelifted models, ready to hit the Indian shores. So today we bring to you, a list of ‘The 5 Most Anticipated Cars in India’.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

The car gets a complete overhaul in terms of looks. It now gets a more upright stance and a boxier silhouette. There’s a new large grille that features a honeycomb pattern and it houses a thick chrome grille running across it. It also gets new tri-beam headlamps and a silver scuff plate upfront.

In terms of performance, Suzuki will equip the new S-Cross with a 48V mild-hybrid system with a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine that generates 127 bhp of max power and 235 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with Suzuki’s 4X4 AllGrip drivetrain system. This car will make its global debut on the 25th of November. Read more about it here.

Jeep Meridian

This derivative of the Jeep Compass will be a 7-seater. The overall design will be taken from the Compass. The heavily cladded test mules of this car managed keep the design a secret, but we did get a peak on the inside since it has already been unveiled for several international markets.

There is extensive use of ambient lighting across the cabin and the interior uses brown leather. It also offers new colour schemes and materials to uplift the cabin. It will get a 10- inch touchscreen, wireless charging, ventilated seats, fully digital instrument cluster, and much more. The Meridian will feature the 2-liter MultiJet from the Compass. Read more about it here.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

A facelift has been long overdue for the Vitara Brezza, and now it is finally here. The recently surfaced pics reveal the entire design of the car. The front features an upright bonnet. The headlights are new LED projector units. The lower half of the bumper is now finished in grey. It also gets a silver skid plate.

The rear gets split LED taillamps which have a black outline. There’s a ‘Brezza’ lettering which is positioned between the taillamps. The interior is set to get a new standing touchscreen infotainment system and other bits like steering and AC vents borrowed from the Swift and Baleno. The same 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine that produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque, would still power the Brezza and might get a hybrid setup. Read more about it here.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Creta made its debut at GIIAS Indonesia. The design gets quite a change and the front fascia gets a similar design to the new Tucson. The LED DRLs are integrated into the blacked-out cascading grille and the headlights are placed on the lower end. At the back, the look largely remains the same and has some minor changes in the taillights. The interiors are more or less similar to the current Creta, With the only difference of the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster over the last-gen model. Some other added features are the ADAS features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking. Read more about it here.

VW Virtus

The VW Virtus sedan could be the replacement for the dated VW Vento. The disguised test mule of the Virtus was seen testing on our grounds. The higher variants of the Virtus will come equipped with LED lighting all-around. Virtus will be 92mm longer, 52mm wider and 5mm taller than the Vento we get. This should amount to better cabin space. On the inside, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen ‘VW Play’ infotainment system, connected car technology, driver fatigue monitor, among many other features. The VW Virtus could be powered by the same 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that is good for 110PS of power and 175Nm of peak torque as in the Vento. Or it could get the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol puts down 150hp and 250Nm of torque seen on the Taigun. Read more about it here.