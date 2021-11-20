Maruti Suzuki Grabs Top 4 Spots As Alto Becomes The Highest Selling PV In October 2021

It is a well-known fact that Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is the biggest contributor to the Indian Automobile market. Over the year, other brands have made quite an impact on the industry, but none were able to move Maruti from its pedestal. It remains unparalleled, with its market share nearing 45 to 50 percent in the Indian passenger car market. Once again, the brand has proved its worth, as Maruti Suzuki’s Alto became the most selling passenger car in October, according to the data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

According to the reports by SIAM, all the top 4 positions for Oct were bagged by Maruti Suzuki cars. Taking it even further, there were a total of 8 MSI cars in the top 10 list.

These are the sales figures for the company, despite the entire automobile industry is not able to function at full capacity due to the semi-conductor shortage.

Let’s take a deeper look as to why MSI has such a demand in the Indian Market

The very first reason is that Maruti Suzuki is one of the oldest brands in our country. We have seen its cars running on the road for such a long time that the brand has become synonymous to trust.

Second, comes the service network. With 2,992 service centers across the country, MSI has the largest service center network among all other brands.

Thirdly, even though Maruti cars are reliable, in the event of a breakdown, even a roadside mechanic is capable of diagnosing the problem thanks to the simpler design.

Fourthly, being in this business for such a long time, MSI has a very wide portfolio. Its Indian lineup is among the largest and thus, it has something for everyone. The fifth and the last point is cost. From the cost of cars to the cost of service, Maruti Suzuki is providing easily manageable rates.