Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Leaked!

It is a pretty well-known fact that Maruti Suzuki is ready to come out all guns blazing in the year 2022 with tons of new launches. The Vitara Brezza is due for a major update next year and we also spotted it recently on test where it was heavily camouflaged. Now, we get to take a look at the next-gen Brezza in all its glory thanks to a fresh set of detailed pictures! Let’s take a look at it:

Exterior

The next-gen Brezza gets radical design changes when compared to the current Brezza. The front features an upright bonnet which is similar to the current Brezza. It gets a new grille with chrome detailing inside it. The headlights are all new and they feature two L-shaped strips which double up as the LED DRLs. The headlights are LED projector units as seen in other Maruti cars. The lower half of the dash features a large air duct which is outlined by a grey element that is flanked by the fog lamps on each side.

It also gets a silver skid plate. The side features 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. One can notice a tiny bump on the ORVM which indicates that it could get a 360-degree parking camera. Other details include black cladding running across the side and silver room rails. The rear gets split LED taillamps which have a black outline. There’s a ‘Brezza’ lettering which is positioned between the taillamps. The number plate housing has now moved to the lower half of the boot. Other details include a shark fin antenna and an electric sunroof which is a first for any Maruti.

Interior

The interior is set to get a major overhaul as well. The center stage is taken up by a large, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. This new infotainment system gets touch-sensitive buttons and it will come with all the bells and whistles such as Android Auto, Apple Car Play, a built-in navigation system, and connected car features.

The silver A/C vents are similar to the ones seen in the updated Baleno which was leaked recently. The steering is borrowed from the Swift and it features paddle shifters for the automatic variant. The instrument cluster is similar to the unit seen in the Ciaz and Baleno with a color MID flanked by analog dials. In terms of features, the next-gen Brezza will be loaded with features such as cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging, auto headlamps, and automatic climate control to name a few.

Powertrain

The next-gen Vitara Brezza is most likely to carry forward the sole petrol powertrain available in the current Brezza. The 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K15B petrol engine produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine could be mated to an upgraded 48V mild-hybrid system which is set to make its debut in the next-gen S Cross. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and we expect it to come mated to a new 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

