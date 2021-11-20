Nawa Racer – World’s First Hybrid Battery-Powered Motorcycle To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2021

It is pretty evident by now that when it comes to the EV industry, cars and scooters have taken a big lead from motorcycles, but that is soon going to change. ‘Nawa Racer’, the world’s very first hybrid battery-powered motorcycle is about to show its face at the EICMA 2021 – International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition in Milan, Italy. The exhibition is three days long; from the 25th of November to the 28th of November, and motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world will be keeping a keen eye on it.

Design

Nawa Racer has a retro café racer-inspired design, upheld by a spattering of modern elements. It gets LED headlights with a round headlamp bowl. The handlebar is lowered and the seemingly larger mid-section of the bike offers for a more aggressive riding position. The entire bulk of the bike is kept at the center, this will amount to better driving dynamics.

The taillights are a stripe of red, integrated on the frame, under the saddle. The bike has a carbon fiber frame that keeps the weight to a minimum of 150Kg. The key design element of the bike is the hubless rear wheel. We get fat tires at both ends, with an added large brake disc at the front.

Performance

This bike will pack Nawa’s nano-based ultracapacitors called NAWACap. These will be combined with the Lithium-ion cells to give a hybrid battery system. Thanks to this hybrid battery system, the bike will have the ability to store energy in start-stop riding conditions.

The company claims that NAWACap pack can reuse up to 80 percent of the energy lost during braking. Powered by a 9kWh battery the bike offers a range of 150Km, but a 300Km range in the urban environment, courtesy of the hybrid electric powertrain. The battery also supports fast charging and the complete system can be charged to 80 percent in just one hour. Nawa Racer gets a hubless rim motor with a power output of close to 100PS. Being electric, this bike offers a top speed of 160Kmph.

Official Statement

Pascal Boulanger, Founder of NAWA Technologies, and CTO said: “NAWA Racer is our vision for the electric motorbike of tomorrow – a retro café racer-inspired machine, but one that is thoroughly modern. It is lightweight, fast and fun, perfect for an emission-free city commute that will put a smile on your face. But thanks to its revolutionary electric powertrain, which combines NAWA’s ultracapacitors with lithium-ion, it also lays down a blueprint for the future.”.