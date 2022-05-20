4th-Gen Hyundai Tucson Teased

We saw the birth of the third generation Tucson in the year 2016. The SUV has been due for an update since a couple of years and Hyundai India is gearing up to launch the much-awaited update to their globally best selling SUV, the Tucson. The brand has recently revealed the car in a video and here’s what we can tell you about the upcoming premium SUV.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s No. 1 SUV brand of CY2020 and CY2021, Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller the all-new TUCSON. Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and the all-new TUCSON is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations. TUCSON has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, the all-new TUCSON will captivate the aspirations of customers in India.”

Based on the above statement, it is safe to assume that the new Tucson will bring with it several segment first features and new technological updates to support the connected car tech.

In terms of design, the new Tucson looks bolder and sportier equipped with the new Palisade inspired grille which gets the parametric jewel pattern. The headlights and DRLs have been smartly integrated into the grille. The SUV looks butch with strong crease lines and body cladding on the sides. The rear is finished with redesigned blade-like tail lamps which look sharp. The raised shoulder line completes the SUV character of the Tucson. The Tucson also gets cladding under the rear bumper.

The all-new Tucson is expected to come with a 2.5 litre petrol mill and a 1.6 litre turbo hybrid engine. The 2.5L mill is expected to produce 187 bhp and 246 Nm torque while the turbo engine will produce 226 bhp and 264 Nm of torque. Both powertrains will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.