Farewell Sunshine: Hyundai Bids Adieu To The Santro

Hyundai India has pulled the plug on the Santro for the domestic market. The Santro kick-started the tallboy trend in India which gave birth to cars like the Maruti Wagon R. Introduced back in 1998, the Santro helped Hyundai taste success immediately in the Indian market. The Santro was discontinued sometime back in 2014 and an all-new generation made its debut in 2018. Though the new Santro offered a lot for the price, it didn’t gain the kind of popularity its predecessor did. The Santro was priced between ₹4.89 lakh to ₹6.41 lakh and was offered in the Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants.

Hyundai Santro: a brief recap

The Hyundai Santro derives its power from a 1.1-liter four-cylinder petrol engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 68 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 99 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a five-speed AMT as an option. To address a wide range of buyers, the Santro was offered with a CNG unit as well. With the factory-fitted CNG kit, the five-seater hatchback develops 58 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 84 Nm at 4,500 rpm from the same 1.1-liter petrol engine. However, it is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission.

In terms of design, the Santro features a cascading grille with chrome surrounds, sweptback headlamps, fog lamps, and a redesigned bumper at the exterior. The rear end features a large windshield, a new tail lamp cluster, a high stop lamp, and redesigned bumpers that feature plastic inserts and reflectors on either side. The interiors feature a dual, black, and beige treatment on the dashboard and door trims. The cabin features silver inserts around the air conditioning vents, the gear lever & steering wheel, and features an ‘elephant’ inspired center console.

On the equipment front, the Hyundai Santro gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Bluetooth, electronically adjustable ORVMs manual AC, rear AC vents, central locking steering mounted audio controls, foldable rear seats, and a rear washer and wiper. Speaking of safety features, the Santro comes with ABS with EBD, dual airbags, a rear parking sensor, and camera, a day/ night IRVM, speed sensing auto door locks, impact sensing auto door unlock, and a rear defogger.