Hyundai i10 Nios and Aura No Longer Get A Diesel Powertrain

Hyundai India has discontinued the diesel powertrain from the i10 Nios hatchback and the Aura compact sedan. Both of these cars shared the 1.2-liter U2 CRDi 3-cylinder engine that produced 75PS and 190Nm in both. Transmission options included a 5-speed manual and an AMT. Hyundai must have taken this step considering the fall in the demand for small diesel cars and the shrinking gap between petrol and diesel prices. However, both the cars will still offer the option of petrol and CNG powertrains.

Hyundai i10 Nios and Aura: A Brief Recap

Talking about the design, both the cars are almost identical until the C-pillars. Both of them feature a rather wide stance, with an even wider cascading grille, adding an element of sportiness. Boomerang-shaped LED DRLs mark the end of this cascading grille. The bonnet of the car also features two design creases, with the Hyundai logo finding a spot just between the two. The projector headlamps do pop out to the eyes and the fog lamps too, come with projectors in this car.

The top trim levels of the cars come with 15-inch, diamond-cut alloy wheels, while lower variants will get 14-inch gunmetal grey alloy wheels and base trims will come with 14-inch steel wheels. The center of the dual-tone dashboard is occupied by a 20.25 cm, touch-enabled infotainment screen that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A 13.46 cm widescreen will display the car’s speed, engine temperature, and a plethora of other useful information to the driver. Features like voice recognition, automatic climate control, rear AC vent, eco coating technology, wireless charging, USB charger, and a premium Arkamys sound system are offered by both.

Standard safety features on the twins include an engine immobilizer, emergency stop signal, parking sensors, dual airbags, seatbelt reminder, ABS with EBD, and high-speed alert. Safety features like reverse parking camera, rear defogger, and some more are offered in the higher trim levels. From now on, the Aura and Nios will offer two engine options.

The 1.2-liter petrol produces 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque. Coming to the second powertrain, the 1.0-liter turbo petrol churns out 99 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. An option of CNG is offered as well.