Hyundai Venue Facelift To Launch On This Date?

Hyundai is all set for its SUV onslaught this year. The Korean carmaker recently announced that the next-gen Tucson will be launching in the second half of the year and now, the brand has another launch lined up for the 16th of June. We have a strong hunch that this could be the facelift Venue that has been undergoing testing since the last year. The Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to bring significant cosmetic changes and a new N-Line variant as well.

What to expect?

The front will get a reworked fascia which will be more in line with the new Tucson and the facelifted Creta seen abroad. The current grille will make way for a cascading unit which will again be in line with the newer Hyundais. The current Venue comes with projector headlamps, projector fog light, and LED DRL setup which will continue to be offered albeit with some minor changes. The tailgate will be heavily reworked too with a new bumper and redesigned LED taillamps. There is also a set of new reflectors on both the ends of the rear bumper.

Moving to the side, the Venue facelift will come with new 16-inch alloy wheels. Hyundai will be making the Venue even more exciting by also launching the N Line version after the facelift. As it is an N-line, it is expected that it will get red bits on the bumper (both front and rear) which adds a certain character to the car. There are other places too where the venue will get red bits such as front brake caliper, roof rails, etc. Other noticeable changes in the exterior are the new Hyundai’s ‘Parametric’ grille and dual exhaust tips which are tuned to define its N-line character.

The interior layout is also likely to remain more or less unchanged. Hyundai might upgrade the 8-inch infotainment system to a larger 10-inch unit. One can also expect an upgraded instrument cluster with a larger screen. The Venue facelift will continue to be well-loaded like the current iteration. The engine options for the Venue facelift are likely to be carried over from the current one. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 83ps and 114 nm of torque.

It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-liter diesel churns out 100ps and 250nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder petrol engine produces 120ps and 172 nm of torque. It gets an option of a 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a 6-speed iMT.