Here’s Everything That You Need To Know About The Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N!

If the Thar and XUV700 are anything to go by, the Scorpio-N might be another winner for Mahindra

The wraps are finally off Mahindra’s highly-awaited next-gen Scorpio! Codenamed the Z101, the new Scorpio is christened the Scorpio-N. The SUV will be revealed in full on the 27th of June and bookings are expected to commence in early June. The new Scorpio is completely new from the ground up and it will feature a ton of new features, competent powertrains, and a whole lot more! Let’s take a look at everything that you need to know about the new Scorpio-N:

What’s in the name?

The new Scorpio carries the ‘Scorpio-N’ nameplate instead of just Scorpio. This is due to the fact that the current Scorpio will soldier on as the Scorpio classic. This way, customers will be able to differentiate the older Scorpio from the new one. Choosing the N moniker is smart considering that it can be pronounced as ‘Scorpion’ as well.

Does it look like a Scorpio?

The design of the Scorpio-N is unmistakebly Scorpio with a ton of modern bits thrown in. The front gets an upright and imposing face. The headlamps get dual LED projector units and dynamic turn indicators. The new Mahindra SUV logo can be seen sitting proudly in the six slat grille. The lower half of the bumper gets a silver skid plate and the fog lamps are surrounded by C-shaped LED DRLs.

The side gets a healthy dose of black cladding and strong character lines along the length of the SUV. The window line gets a chrome strip and it features a kink midway which is reminiscent of the XUV500. The alloy wheels are diamond-cut units and it gets rear disc brakes as well. The rear will immediately remind you of Volvo SUVs thanks to the vertical LED taillamps. In typical Scorpio fashion, the tailgate will open sideways. The lower half of the bumper gets extensive black cladding as well as some chrome detailing. The reversing lights have been placed lower down in the bumper.

Will it be as robust as a Scorpio?

The name Scorpio has become a brand over the years thanks to its robust and abuse-friendly nature. Whether its the soaring temperatures of the Thar desert or the freezing climate of Ladakh, the Scorpio has conquered it all. The new Scorpio-N is expected to be no different. Various test mules of the SUV have been spotted all over the country. Needless to say, Mahindra has tested the new Scorpio-N to have the same robust nature. It will also retain its ladder frame chassis.

What does Mahindra mean by ‘D-segment’ SUV?

The term ‘D-segment’ has a very loose meaning. It basically includes the large SUVs with an engine capacity higher than 2-litre. However, the Scorpio-N will be competing with a multitude of cars which will also be from completely different segments. The main rivals of the Scorpio-N are expected to be the Safari, Harrier, its own sibling XUV700 and even the MG Hector till a certain extent. It also won’t be surprising to see customers from Hyundai and Kia showrooms to take a look at the Scorpio-N.

Will it be feature loaded?

The new Scorpio-N will be much more premium when compared to the outgoing model. The interior will have a mix of nice bits thrown in with rugged bits. Expect a lot of part sharing with other Mahindras like theX XUV700 for bits such as the steering wheel, gear knob, stalks and switches. The Scorpio-N will come loaded with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, cruise control, a large MID, premium surround system and connected car technology to name a few.

Yet another 5-star crash safety rated Mahindra?

Mahindra is known to make one of the safest cars in India. The Marrazo, XUV300, Thar and XUV700 have done well in the Global NCAP crash test and the Scorpio-N is expected to be no different. Though the old Scorpio has a bad image in terms of safety due to its perfomance in the Global NCAP crash test, Mahindra is set to change it with the new iteration. The new Scorpio-N is also expected to come loaded with multiple airbags and electronic aids.

What about the powertrain choices?

The Scorpio-N will share its powertrain with the Thar and the XUV700. The power figures are also expected to be somewhere between the two. The petrol engine will be the turbocharged 2.0-liter Mstallion unit. The diesel engine will be a 2.2-liter Mhawk unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine will come in two states of tune. The lower tune will be reserved for the entry level variants to achieve an aggressive starting price.

Will it keep the off-road enthusiasts happy?

The new Scorpio will feature the option of a 4×4 powertrain. Though details are scarce about the off-road tech offered, we expect it to feature hill descent control. Addtionally, the Scorpio-N has been tested by Rajasthan Motorsport which is a 4×4 training academy. Needless to say, the Scorpio will be fun for dune bashing and other off-road events!

What will happen to the current-gen Scorpio?

The current generation Scorpio will soldier on as the Scorpio Classic. The current Scorpio still brings in healthy sales figures for Mahindra from the smaller towns and villages. This way, Mahindra will have the old Scorpio covering the lower price points and the new Scorpio-N covering the larger cities with its added sophistication.

How will it be positioned in terms of price?

The new Scorpio is expected to have an aggressive starting price of around ₹10 lakh. The SUV is expected to clash with the XUV700 and the Thar depending on the variants. We expect a lot of cross-shopping between segments as well. As mentioned before, the new Scorpio-N will be positioned above the current Scorpio.