450 Units of the Okinawa i-Praise Scooter Booked in 2018

One of the pioneering companies in the world of electric scooters, Okinawa is delighted to announce that 450 units of the i-Praise scooter have already been booked. Considered to be an intelligent scooter, the i-Praise comes with a detachable battery pack which can be taken to your home or office for a charge. Charging this battery would take about 2 to 3 hours which give this bike a range of 160 to 180 kilometre. These bookings have been made across tier I cities like Pune, Bangalore and Ahmedabad; tier II cities which include Bhopal, Nasik, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Ambala, Vishakhapatnam, etc and tier III cities like Mysore, Bulandshahar, Gorakhpur, Warangal, Trichy, Trissur, etc.

The i-Praise will be allocated to these 450 customers and many more to come after the launch of this scooter. Okinawa has plans to launch it by the end of this month. This scooter will come loaded with features along with a detachable lithium-ion battery. The list of features would include – Geo-fencing, Virtual Speed limit, Curfew hours, Battery Health Tracker, SOS notifications, Continuous monitoring, Trips, Directions, Maintenance / Insurance Reminder and Vehicle status. The scooter also comes with LED DRLs, a mobile charging port and some more.

Elaborating further on the success of i-Praise booking, Mr Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Scooters, “We had set an initial target of closing bookings for 500 Okinawa i-Praise units by 15th January 2019 and we are thrilled to announce that we have achieved 90% of this target well ahead of time. A major reason behind these really positive numbers is the fact that the e-scooter is equipped with detachable lithium-ion batteries that compellingly address the issues related to battery charging and the time consumed for the same. We have got a good response from Tier – II & Tier – III cities as well, which shows consumers in those cities are looking forward to accepting the advanced technology and attracted towards the detachable battery. Further, the other USPs that make i-Praise “The Intelligent Scooter” such as its long charging range and reduced weight have made it a very appealing buy for consumers at a pan-India level.”

