2,36,966 Units Of Royal Enfield Motorcycles Recalled Over Faulty Ignition Coil

Royal Enfield has issued a huge recall for the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and Bullet 350. Royal Enfield motorcycles back in the day were riddled with niggles and build quality issues. But the company has come a long way and its new offerings have turned out to be more reliable. This latest recall is announced because the company discovered a defect in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance, and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

More details

Royal Enfield will recall 2,36,966 motorcycles of the Meteor (December 2020 to April 2021), Classic (January to April 2021), and Bullet (January to April 2021) models.

The company will inspect the motorcycles and replace the defective part, if required. Royal Enfield estimates that less than 10 per cent of the total motorcycles recalled will require replacement of the part. The company also noted that the recall will even impact those models of Meteor, Classic, and Bullet that were sold in Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and Malaysia during December 2020 and April 2021.

Official statement

“The defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021. While the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above mentioned period, in keeping with safety regulations and as a precautionary measure, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above mentioned time period.

“This proactive recall action will be applicable to Meteor, Classic and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and Malaysia between respective time periods mentioned above,” the company said. “Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above. Consumers can also proactively reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops, or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify.”

Also read: Dubbed As ‘Laila’, This Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Scrambler Is Ready To Decimate The Trails

“We would like to reiterate that we have very stringent sourcing protocols and that all our motorcycles are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability. The safety of our riders is of prime importance to us at Royal Enfield and we are deeply committed to the duty of care to all our customers. We are committed to swiftly implement the recall action, and customers will be proactively contacted through respective local dealerships,” it added.