Citroen C3’s Final Design Leaked Through Promotional Scale Model Shoot

Citroen marked its foray into the Indian market with its C5 Aircross premium SUV. The C5 Aircross was a revelation and that certainly has made us a little greedy. The popular French Carmaker has already flexed what it’s capable of and now, it is looking forward to expanding its India portfolio with the launch of C3. As the name suggests, the C3 or C3 Aircross will sit below the C5 Aircross. It has already been spied testing on Indian roads and now, its design has been leaked online courtesy of its promotional scale model.

More details

The C5 Aircross managed to impress the Indian junta with its quirky yet funky looks. Going by the scale model, the C3 will tread down the same path.

The C3 is a high riding compact SUV which is based on the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), and yes completely different to the one that underpins the C5 Aircross SUV. The typical Citroen design elements can’t be missed that will make the C3 stand out from the rest of the cars of its segment. The C3 will boast of a wide typical Citroen grille at the front that will be flanked by dual-layer headlamps to make it look sharper and somewhat similar to the existing C5 SUV. The rounded shapes of the bonnet are a common detail with the European C3, as is the styling of the grille. The side profile of the upcoming SUV features wheel arches shod with alloy wheels. Also, it uses a contrast orange roof, along with some other orange highlights here and there lending it a very sporty appeal.

Previously circulated spy shots also reveal that the C3 will get a large touchscreen infotainment system and a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel.

Citroen’s upcoming sub-compact SUV is expected to be equipped with a single 1.2-litre turbocharged gasoline engine. It is likely to produce around 130hp, and the engine is likely to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options as well. It will be placed in the sub-four meter range and will take on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza. It is reported that the sub-compact SUV, locally developed by Citroen, will be launched in the second half of 2021. The new model is likely to arrive during the festive season this year.