Dubbed As ‘Laila’, This Custom Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Scrambler Is Ready To Decimate The Trails

While there is no word regarding RE’s factory Scrambler hitting the streets, custom houses are busy dishing out their own iterations of how a RE Scrambler would turn out. The latest in line is ‘Laila’, an Interceptor 650 turned into a true-blue Scrambler by EIMOR customs. The magicians over at EIMOR customs have made sure that this particular customized Interceptor 650 can go off the road and decimate the trails. The powertrain of the Interceptor 650 is lauded across the world and should provide the much-needed oomph to take on the trails.

Certain modifications have been made to the suspension setup and the chassis so that it proves to be as capable off the beaten path as it is on the tarmac.

Coming to its visual aspects first, it seems like it has borrowed its clothes from the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and comes wrapped in a dual-tone shade of white and red. The frame has been painted Red, and the stock side panels have been replaced by a custom shield with a brushed aluminium finish. In front of the engine is a custom-made crash-guard. The bottom half of the engine has been painted Black too. The front fender is borrowed from the Himalayan and the front end also features a headlight grille for added protection. The bike gets heavy-duty handguards, a massive engine guard extending all the way up to the tank, and a stealthy bash plate. Apart from making this bike more purposeful, the builders managed to shave 14kg off.

Major modifications have been done to increase its off-road cred. The front and rear suspension are sourced from a Himalayan, with YSS enhancement kits. The front wheel is a 21-inch unit while the rear is a 17-inch unit, both wire-spoked. The bike sports Metzeler Karoo tyres on both ends, 90/90 at the front and 150/80 at the rear. The stock air filter of the Interceptor has been replaced by two K&N filters, one for each cylinder, while the exhaust is a TEC Stinger 2-1 stainless steel unit. No other changes have been reported to the 648cc parallel-twin engine.

The bike already has ample low-end grunt, and with all the extra flab shaved off, this one would be quite an exciting ride on the dirt.