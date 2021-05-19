KTM Extends Service And Warranty Period For Customers

KTM has extended the service and warranty periods of all its products in India. Given the uncertainty due to pandemic-induced lockdowns and travel restrictions in several states across India, all KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles will have their warranty benefits and free service period extended by two months. Warranty and free services which were previously valid till May 31st, 2021, will now be applicable until July 31st, 2021.

Official statement

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sumeet Narang, President, Bajaj Auto (Probiking) said, “Due to the second wave of the pandemic, various states have announced lockdowns and we are aware that customers may struggle to get their vehicles serviced on time, or avail warranty benefits that may have expired during this period. Hence, we have rolled out two months warranty and service extension across all KTM and Husqvarna models.”

KTM Probiking showrooms nationwide will pass on the benefits of extension of free service and warranty to all its customers.

Upcoming KTM 750s

KTM announced its partnership with CFMoto in 2011 and since then, CFMoto is responsible for manufacturing, importing and selling KTM motorcycles in China. And now, it is official that under this collaboration, KTM will develop a new breed of 750cc motorcycles that will get unveiled sometime in 2022. The exact details of the 750 cc engines haven’t been revealed yet, we expect some new information to come our way soon. It is being assumed that the 750cc motorcycles will make comparatively less power than the 790 ones. They might also feature less tech wizardry to keep the costs in check.

KTM is one such manufacturer that doesn’t shy away from utilizing the same platform to carve out different motorcycles, catering to the demands of every rider there is. The entirely new platform is expected to make its global debut sometime in 2022, with plans of rolling out a 750 Duke, 750 Adventure, and 750 Supermoto in the pipeline.

Also read: KTM 490 Lineup To Hit The Streets In 2022; Will Include As Many As Five Motorcycles!

The upcoming 750 Duke is expected to replace the 790 Duke—a bike that has taken a back seat as of late, thanks to the recent launch of the KTM 890 Duke R and standard 890 Duke. The KTM 750 Duke will compete with the Triumph Trident 660, Honda CB650R, and Yamaha MT-07.