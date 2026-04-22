KTM reveals 1390 Super Duke RR Track with 200hp!

KTM has revealed the KTM 1390 Super Duke RR Track and this one is built only for the race track. It sits at the top of the brand’s performance range and brings serious upgrades over the standard model.
This bike is not road legal and will be made in very limited numbers.
Limited and track focused
This bike is all about exclusivity and track use.
- Only 100 units will be made worldwide
- Not road legal, only for track use
- Built to follow FIM racing rules
- Focus on pure performance and low weight
It is also the first Super Duke made only for track riding.
Engine and performance
The power setup is one of the biggest highlights here.
- 1350cc LC8 V twin engine
- 196 hp at 10000 rpm
- 151 Nm torque
- Around 202 hp with ram air effect
- Power to weight ratio above 1:1
The engine gets a new air intake and a bigger 10 litre airbox for better airflow. Power delivery will feel strong and sharp for track riding.
Weight and materials
A lot of focus has been given to reducing weight.
- 177 kg weight without fuel
- Around 20 kg lighter than standard Super Duke R
- Carbon fibre body panels
- Forged magnesium wheels
- Titanium fasteners
- Full titanium Akrapovic exhaust
All these parts help in cutting weight and improving performance on track.
Suspension and brakes
Hardware on this bike is built for serious track performance.
- WP Pro suspension from MotoGP tech
- Fully adjustable setup
- Brembo GP4 MS front brake calipers
- T Drive front discs
- Brembo rear caliper with wave disc
The braking and suspension setup is made for high speed control and stability.
Tyres and aero
Grip and stability have been improved for track use.
- Michelin Power Performance slick tyres
- Winglets for better downforce
- Helps reduce front wheel lift
- Improves grip during hard acceleration
This setup helps the bike stay stable and confident at high speeds.
Electronics and controls
Electronics are focused on track riding needs.
- Three track ride modes
- Adjustable wheelie control
- Engine brake control
- Quickshifter support
- 4.2 inch TFT display with track data
Switchgear is kept simple for easy use during riding.
Ergonomics and setup
- Lower handlebar for aggressive position
- Revised fuel tank for better grip
- Single seat layout
- Carbon fibre rear section
- 17.5 litre fuel tank
The riding posture supports hard braking and fast cornering.
Final thoughts
Overall, the KTM Super Duke RR Track is all about pure performance. It is lighter, more powerful and packed with race focused parts. With only 100 units, it will remain rare!