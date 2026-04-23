Varroc’s Big Earth Day Push: ESG Rating Jumps, River Revival Project Gains Global Attention

Varroc marked World Earth Day with a strong update on its sustainability work. The company shared progress across clean energy use, emissions control, waste handling, and river restoration efforts. Along with this, its ESG performance has improved across multiple global rating systems, showing stronger transparency and operational changes across its plants.
ESG Ratings Moving Up
Varroc’s sustainability performance has moved upward in recent evaluations. The company has received an ESG rating of 75 from CFC Finlease Private Limited, a SEBI-registered rating provider. Earlier assessments included CRISIL ESG score of 54 and SES ESG score of 70.3. These numbers reflect steady improvement in disclosure quality and environmental practices.
EcoVadis also updated Varroc’s score from 44 to 52. With this change, the company received the “Sustainability Committed” badge. Its global ranking improved from the 18th percentile to the 34th percentile. This shows better standing compared to other global manufacturing companies.
Energy Use and Emissions Drop
Across factories, renewable energy use has increased. Around 40% of electricity now comes from clean sources in FY25-26. If total energy use is counted, including fuel, the share is about 36%.
Around 28,000 tonnes of carbon emissions were avoided in FY2026 compared to the previous year.
Overall carbon emissions dropped by nearly 26% during the same period. More than 100 energy efficiency projects were implemented across global facilities, improving energy use in production systems.
Waste and Water Systems
Manufacturing operations have also shifted toward circular practices. More than 90% of waste generated is recycled, which reduces landfill dependency. Scrap handling systems have been upgraded to improve material recovery, and total waste generation has also reduced year after year.
Water management is handled through Zero Liquid Discharge systems at key plants. These systems allow more than 90% of wastewater to be recycled and reused. This approach is especially important in water-stressed regions where operations are located.
Kham River Work on Ground
Varroc has also continued its efforts on the Kham River restoration project. So far, the initiative has in cleanup drives, tree plantation, and removal of waste from various points along the river.
Key impact figures include:
- 54 acres of river zone restored
- 46,650 sq. m cleaned
- 21,553 sq. m riverbank greened
- 22,748 saplings planted
- 110 waste entry points controlled
- 25,000 homes linked to waste collection
- over 1 million people involved in awareness work
Flooding in the area has reduced in recent seasons, and some stretches now support green zones and biodiversity areas. The project was also shortlisted among top five global entries for the WRI Ross Center Prize for Cities from over 200 applications worldwide.