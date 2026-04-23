Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Gets Free Pannier Kit Worth Rs 1.25 Lakh in Limited-Time Offer

Kawasaki has rolled out a short-period offer for the Ninja 1100SX in India. The sport touring bike now comes with a free pannier set worth Rs 1.25 lakh. This makes long rides more practical for riders who travel with luggage.
The offer will run only till 30 April 2026. It is also limited in number and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Touring upgrade added without extra cost
The main highlight is the hard pannier set. It helps carry luggage on long highway rides and weekend trips. This is usually a paid accessory, but Kawasaki is offering it free for selected buyers.
Other benefits included in the scheme:
- Free pannier kit worth Rs 1.25 lakh
- Valid till 30 April 2026
- Limited units only
- First-come, first-served delivery rule
Finance benefits also included
A finance scheme is also part of the offer with interest rates starting at 5.99 percent. Customers can get instant loan approvals along with low down payment options, making the purchase easier.
No mechanical changes in the bike
The Ninja 1100SX stays the same in terms of performance. It continues with its 1,099cc inline-four engine. The motor delivers 134.14bhp and 113Nm of torque.
Key mechanical points:
- 1,099cc liquid-cooled engine
- 6-speed gearbox
- Power output 134.14bhp
- Torque 113Nm
- E20 fuel compliant update added for 2026
The motorcycle also keeps its touring-friendly setup with relaxed riding posture and smooth suspension.
Touring Hardware and Comfort
The sport tourer continues with its familiar design and remains focused on long distance comfort. It gets relaxed ergonomics, cruise control and a suspension setup tuned for smoother rides. The added pannier set improves storage for touring use.