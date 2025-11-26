Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Interior Leaks Reveal Big Cabin Changes – Triple Screens, New Steering & Premium Touches

The Mahindra XUV700 has been around for some years now, and it’s easily one of the most talked-about SUVs in the country. Now, new spy shots show the facelift version getting closer to final shape. Some sources are even suggesting, Mahindra may rename it XUV7XO, but that part is still not confirmed. What we do know is that the updated model is testing heavily, and the latest interior pictures reveal a lot more than before.
The images highlight the updated cabin in a much clearer form. Even though the test car still carries wires and testing equipment, there are plenty of changes visible.
What’s New Inside?
- A new two-spoke steering wheel
- Probably an illuminated Twin Peaks logo at the centre
- Brown + Black leatherette wrap on the steering
- Brown soft-touch sections added on the dashboard
- Updated central AC vents w/ chrome touches
- Auto-dimming IRVM spotted
- Harman Kardon speakers seen in the cabin
- Test car running a Diesel + Automatic setup – as evidenced by both the sticker and gear selector
Even with the interiors partly covered and untidy due to tests still going on, the general look certainly feels richer and more grown-up than the present model.
Triple-Screen Setup
Certainly, one of the biggest talking points of the facelift is indeed the triple-screen layout.
The setup includes:
- 12.3-inch infotainment screen
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- 12.3-inch co-driver display
It is similar in format to what Mahindra showcased on the XEV 9e and provides the cabin with a very modern feel.
Rear passengers will continue to get BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)-based entertainment instead of fixed rear screens.
Exterior Changes
Besides cosmetic updates inside, the facelifted XUV700 will also boast a few updates on the outside:
- A new front grille
- Twin-barrel projector LED headlights
- Updated LED DRLs
- Revised LED tail-light signature
- Probably several fog lights with cornering function
- A sharper, more premium face overall
The Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, and all-four disc brakes are expected to remain the same. Additionally, there are speculations about adding HUD.
Features That Will Continue
Mahindra is not completely changing everything. The following features of the current model are likely to be continued:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ambient lighting
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered seats with driver memory
- Multi-zone climate control
- Wireless phone connectivity
- Three-row seating configuration
All these elements already work well for customers, so Mahindra is keeping them.
Engines to Remain the Same
Powertrain options are likely the same:
- 2.0L turbo-petrol
- 2.2L turbo-diesel
- 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic
These engines are already among the most potent in the segment, so Mahindra is sticking with them.
Conclusion
From what the spy shots show, Mahindra is clearly working on making the XUV700 feel more modern and premium without changing its basic formula. In other words, the new screens, revised steering wheel, and cleaner dashboard layout all indicate a more polished SUV. Externally, with these updates added in, the facelift does look like a meaningful step forward as the model heads to 2026 for its next phase. If more test cars pop up over the coming weeks, we might see even clearer details, but this is the closest look at what Mahindra’s cooking up for now.