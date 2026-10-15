Kawasaki Z300: 39 PS Engine, Features and Launch Timeline

Choosing a street bike is not just about power. For many riders, the engine, riding position and daily comfort matter just as much. Well, keeping these things in mind, Kawasaki has now showcased the new Z300 in India, bringing its familiar 300cc twin-cylinder engine into a naked-bike design. The motorcycle was displayed at a dealership event in Bengaluru on October 12, 2026.
The Z300 will sit at the entry level of Kawasaki’s Z-series range. It is based on the Ninja 300 platform but gets a different design and an updated instrument console.
Kawasaki Z300: Launch timeline
Kawasaki has confirmed the following dates for the new motorcycle:
- October 18: Preview events in Mumbai and Pune.
- October 19: Bookings open across India.
- October 20: Price, variants and full specifications are expected to be announced.
Engine and performance
The Kawasaki Z300 uses a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, similar to the Ninja 300. The expected output is 39 PS and 26.1 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
|Specification
|Kawasaki Z300
|Engine
|296cc, parallel-twin
|Cooling
|Liquid-cooled
|Power
|39 PS (expected)
|Torque
|26.1 Nm (expected)
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Front suspension
|Telescopic forks (expected)
|Rear suspension
|Monoshock (expected)
|Brakes
|Disc brakes at both ends (expected)
|ABS
|Dual-channel (expected)
|Wheels
|17-inch alloys (expected)
These engine figures are based on the Ninja 300’s specifications and should be confirmed when Kawasaki releases the complete details.
Design and features
The Z300 takes styling cues from the larger Z900. It gets an exposed engine, muscular bodywork and wide, single-piece handlebars. Its upright riding position also differs from the Ninja 300’s fully faired design.
The feature list is expected to include:
- TFT instrument display.
- Smartphone connectivity.
- Call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation, as reported.
- Green and Black colour options.
Expected price and rivals
Kawasaki currently sells the Ninja 300 at Rs 3.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The Z300 is expected to cost less than Rs 3 lakh, although its official price has not been announced.
Its potential rivals include the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310. The Kawasaki’s twin-cylinder engine could appeal to riders who prefer that engine configuration, while the KTM and TVS offer higher claimed power outputs.
The final comparison will depend on the Z300’s official price, equipment and specifications, which are expected to be revealed on October 20.