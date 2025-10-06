2025 Mahindra Bolero – Icon Reborn with Bold Design and Modern Comfort

The Legacy Lives On
For over 25 years, the Mahindra Bolero has been India’s go-anywhere SUV — a symbol of resilience, utility, and trust. From dusty rural trails to chaotic city streets, it has been a dependable companion for lakhs of families and entrepreneurs. Now, in 2025, Mahindra has given this legend a fresh lease of life with the new Bolero range, starting at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The updates are not just skin-deep — Mahindra has carefully modernized the Bolero while preserving its rugged, no-nonsense DNA.
What’s New Outside
The 2025 Bolero gets a sharper and bolder design update.
- A new front grille with vertical chrome accents
- Reprofiled bumpers with integrated fog lamps
- New diamond-cut R15 alloy wheels
- And a Stealth Black shade that adds serious street cred
The overall stance remains boxy and muscular, a silhouette that continues to resonate with India’s heartland — strong, purposeful, and timeless.
Upgraded Cabin with New Tech
Step inside, and the cabin now feels noticeably more premium.
- The B8 variant introduces leatherette upholstery, new seat contours, and steering-mounted controls.
- A 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage, replacing the dated unit.
- A Type-C charging port and power windows add everyday convenience.
Mahindra’s new RideFlo Tech has been tuned for better ride comfort and handling, making the Bolero more composed on uneven roads.
Engine and Mechanical Setup
Powering the Bolero is the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine, producing 75bhp and 210Nm of torque.
- Transmission: 5-speed manual
- Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive
- Chassis: Body-on-frame construction for durability
This setup continues to be the backbone of the Bolero’s legendary reliability. With RideFlo, the Bolero now feels more composed on highways and rural stretches, reducing harshness and improving stability.
Variants and Pricing
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Bolero B4
|₹7.99 lakh
|Bolero B6
|₹8.69 lakh
|Bolero B6(O)
|₹9.09 lakh
|Bolero B8 (New)
|₹9.69 lakh
Verdict: Toughness Meets Timelessness
The 2025 Bolero isn’t a radical makeover—it’s a smart evolution. Mahindra has added comfort, tech, and style while keeping its rugged soul intact. For those who value toughness and trust, it’s the same dependable Bolero—just sharper and more refined.
